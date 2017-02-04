Latest Edition
White City Star
Serving Emerald Park, White City, Balgonie, Copper Sand, Edenwold, Pilot Butte and Zehner.
October 25, 2016 | Volume 5 | Issue 43

École White City beats Balgonie junior girls basketball
The École White City School junior girls basketball team played Balgonie's team Jan. 31 and won 47 to 41.
Pre-kindergarten students celebrate Family Literacy Day
Pilot Butte School's pre-kindergarten students went to the Pilot Butte Public Library Jan. 27 to do Family Literacy Day activities with their teachers, parents...
Edenwold School hits the slopes
On Jan. 27, students from Edenwold School spent the day at Mission Ridge Winter Park near Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask.
Emerald Ridge writing club creates new stories
Seven Emerald Ridge Elementary School (ERES) girls sat down for their half hour of writing on Jan. 31. Every Tuesday, the writing club meets...
Pilot Butte gets ready for Seussical performance
Opening night is fast approaching for Pilot Butte School’s drama club and students are working hard to be ready for the big event. Club leader...
