October 25, 2016  |  Volume 5  |  Issue 43

École White City beats Balgonie junior girls basketball

News Robyn Tocker -
The École White City School junior girls basketball team played Balgonie's team Jan. 31 and won 47 to 41.

Pre-kindergarten students celebrate Family Literacy Day

News Robyn Tocker -
Pilot Butte School's pre-kindergarten students went to the Pilot Butte Public Library Jan. 27 to do Family Literacy Day activities with their teachers, parents...

Edenwold School hits the slopes

News Robyn Tocker -
On Jan. 27, students from Edenwold School spent the day at Mission Ridge Winter Park near Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask.

Emerald Ridge writing club creates new stories

News Robyn Tocker -
Seven Emerald Ridge Elementary School (ERES) girls sat down for their half hour of writing on Jan. 31. Every Tuesday, the writing club meets...

Pilot Butte gets ready for Seussical performance

News Robyn Tocker -
Opening night is fast approaching for Pilot Butte School’s drama club and students are working hard to be ready for the big event. Club leader...

