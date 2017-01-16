Latest Edition
White City Star
Serving Emerald Park, White City, Balgonie, Copper Sand, Edenwold, Pilot Butte and Zehner.
October 25, 2016 | Volume 5 | Issue 43
Bypass project progressing in White Butte region
By Robyn Tocker, Reporter/Photographer Despite the wet weather, the Regina Bypass Design Builders (RBDB) has made progress over the last month, especially at the Pilot Butte access and White City...
New CSO officially appointed for RM
Robyn Tocker, Reporter/Photographer Before the municipal elections on Oct. 26, the RM of Edenwold held their regular council meeting Oct. 25. They discussed a temporary road closure in Emerald...
Emerald Park teenager gains new experiences at leadership program
By Laurie Schulz, WCS Contributor Colson Schulz was recently back at his Emerald Park home for a two-week visit after being away for a year doing a leadership...
Engineers recommended keeping traffic lights on Hwy 1
Letter to the Editor Contrary to what Richard Flaman believes (Letter to Editor, Oct. 25), no professional engineer who designed something that has killed six people in...
