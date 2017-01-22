Latest Edition
White City Star
Serving Emerald Park, White City, Balgonie, Copper Sand, Edenwold, Pilot Butte and Zehner.
October 25, 2016 | Volume 5 | Issue 43
Latest News
Bypass project progressing in White Butte region
Despite the wet weather, the Regina Bypass Design Builders (RBDB) has made progress over the last month, especially at the Pilot Butte access and White City overpass. The...
Engineers recommended keeping traffic lights on Hwy 1
Letter to the Editor Contrary to what Richard Flaman believes (Letter to Editor, Oct. 25), no professional engineer who designed something that has killed six people in...
Emerald Park teenager gains new experiences at leadership program
By Laurie Schulz, WCS Contributor Colson Schulz was recently back at his Emerald Park home for a two-week visit after being away for a year doing a leadership...
New CSO officially appointed for RM
Before the municipal elections on Oct. 26, the RM of Edenwold held their regular council meeting Oct. 25. They discussed a temporary road closure in Emerald Park,...
