Emerald Park teenager gains new experiences at leadership program

By Laurie Schulz, WCS Contributor

Colson Schulz was recently back at his Emerald Park home for a two-week visit after being away for a year doing a leadership program that also incorporates adventures.

The eldest of seven children, Schulz and his family have lived in Emerald Park for 17 years. As the eldest, he has already had a lot of experience in leadership with his large family of siblings.

When he graduated Grade 12 last year from Greenall High School, he was ready to leave the nest for further education in the Kaléo Program, a unique leadership program.

The Kaléo Program is an eight-month foundational leadership college program of Camp Qwanoes and Briercrest College and Seminary. It takes place at Camp Qwanoes, which is situated in a sheltered bay on the east coast of scenic Vancouver Island, near Nanaimo, B.C.

The program aims to develop young leaders while providing fully accredited academics, leadership training, a strong sense of community, outdoor adventures and serving opportunities in camp, local churches and beyond.

Students ages 18 to 25 live in a camp setting and earn one year of college credit. Schulz beamed as he described the variety of outdoor activities such as “crabbing,” kayaking, hiking, surfing at Tofino Beach, caving, skiing, snowboarding and beach combing many of which he had never experienced before.

When asked what made the most impact for him, Schulz said, “The sense of community. Twenty-four students living together, 24/7, for 8 months, does create a strong sense of community. On our third day of the program, we went camping and had to sleep in tents with three other students you don’t know. I quickly got to know the other guys in my tent!”

Other highlights came from adventures such as learning how to live, work and study on a tall sailing ship called the Pacific Grace.

They also went on a two-week trip to El Papalote, Mexico where they worked alongside locals to help with children’s activities and dig out and pour a cement foundation for a new church.

Although this program may sound like mostly fun, Schulz was quick to emphasize the courses are not easy.

“They are offered in modules, so you take one subject for a week straight, which is very intense. The eight modules were taken every two to three weeks between trips and activities.”

After the program ended, Schulz also had the opportunity to become a staff member through the summer months when up to 400 children come for week-long vacation camps.

He helped out wherever needed, whether managing the kitchen or elsewhere, noting it was a good experience:

“I got to see things from the other side; when I was the student I did not see the effort needed to keep the camp running.”

When asked what he thought of Kaléo, Schulz’s father Randy commented.

“This program offers a great learning opportunity for kids who don’t know what they want to do right out of high school. It has helped Colson; living away from mom and dad, his faith and figuring out what he wants to do with his life.”

Schulz has returned to extend his employment at the Qwanoes camp until the end of December and then re-evaluate. When asked if he had anything else to add, he said, “I ab-

solutely love the Kaléo Program and would recommend it to anyone.”

