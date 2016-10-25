New CSO officially appointed for RM

Before the municipal elections on Oct. 26, the RM of Edenwold held their regular council meeting Oct. 25.

They discussed a temporary road closure in Emerald Park, Ratner Street and the appointment of the new CSO Les Ferris.

Fairway Street to remain open in Emerald Park Because of poor weather, Emerald Park Road and Hogan Drive will remain closed from Oct. 17 to Nov. 15.

However, council decided to not close Fairway Street upon the request of Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD). The closure would have only been for school buses and PVSD did not want the weeklong closure to go through.

RM Administrator Kim McIvor was the one who spoke to PVSD.

“The school division was not in favour of that at all. They said there is no way the bus can do a three or two point turn. They have to be able to go around,” said McIvor.

McIvor also consulted with Councillor Lorne Beer who represents the Emerald Park area in the RM.

McIvor told the developers they could not close Fairway Road. The developers said they could do what council asked and work around it.

“The school division was very pleased that we took that step,” said McIvor.

Wade Hoffman, Public Works manager for Emerald Park, informed council the temporary fence on Fairway Road has been removed so work could be done the previous weekend. But due to weather, the work was not completed and the temporary fence will remain down until work is done.

On Ratner Street, the Enbridge right of way was given to Ranch Ehrlo Society by mistake. At the Oct. 25 meeting, McIvor brought it to council and asked for the council’s approval to purchase the right of way.

“I met with Ranch Ehrlo and they signed off on the agreement,” said McIvor.

Council approved the decision and the section of road will once again be in the RM’s name. Third CSO hired for RM At the Sep. 27 RM council meeting, the group discussed hiring a full-time CSO for the area. Cst. Les Ferris will be joining the two part-time constables Rod Ash and Ron Roteliuk Nov. 1.

The Government of Saskatchewan appointed Ferris as the new special constable Oct. 17. Ferris did not have to take the CSO training the other officers had to.

“He already was a special constable. He’s the first one that’s been appointed without taking the classes,” said

McIvor. This saved the RM $14,000 in training.

Council officially appointed the new CSO at the Oct. 25 meeting.

STAR