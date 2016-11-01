Engineers recommended keeping traffic lights on Hwy 1

Letter to the Editor

Contrary to what Richard Flaman believes (Letter to Editor, Oct. 25), no professional engineer who designed something that has killed six people in seven years (Pilot Butte Highway 1 intersection) would say “life is an assumption of risks.” I wouldn’t be hiring that engineer to build something any time soon.

Instead, a responsible professional would try to figure out what design changes would reduce further fatalities.

Consulting engineers advised the government that temporary traffic signals, while we awaited the completion of long-overdue overpasses, would reduce the number of accidents at Pilot Butte, Great Plains Industrial Drive, Highway 48 and Balgonie intersections.

The problem was not with the engineers, it was with the provincial politicians who ignored the professionals’ advice for as long as they thought it politically expedient.

Temporary traffic signals have made some very dangerous intersections safer for the past number of months. The provincial government has now removed those traffic signals. Which will happen first: completion of the overpasses, or another fatality at Great Plains Industrial Drive or Gravel Pit Road?

John Panter, Emerald Park