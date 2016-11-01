Bypass project progressing in White Butte region

Despite the wet weather, the Regina Bypass Design Builders (RBDB) has made progress over the last month, especially at the Pilot Butte access and White City overpass.

The haul route near Bridlewood Estates, which takes dirt to the White City overpass, was a 24-hour haul route, but RBDB would like to see it extended, since they were not able to use the 15 days they were allotted.

“We met with Bridlewood residents a number of weeks ago and at that meeting, we agreed that we would haul for 15 more nights,” said Area 3 Manager Garrett Doyle. “We only hauled for a couple of nights and then we were shut down with weather, so that haul needs to be extended.”

RBDB has sent the request to the RM of Edenwold, seeking the extension, but have not heard back from them yet.

The access to Pilot Butte off Highway 1 is officially closed. On Oct. 17, traffic was rerouted to Gravel Pit Road and that is now the main access into Pilot Butte. Doyle said the switch went well.

“Traffic seems to be flowing well,” he said. “We’ve made some small changes based on traffic flows and we’re happy with what’s happening out there.”

The weather has hampered RBDB’s progress at the closed access, but work on the new bridge at Pilot Butte has started.

“People will see our piling rig in the centre median. Some excavation works have started adjacent to the road on the north side,” he said. “The plan is to work through the winter, if possible.” If weather permits, the team will be moving dirt in the winter as well.

Bridgeworks in White City are progressing.

“Our deck was poured over the last two weeks. People will have noticed the new girders have been erected over Highway 1,” Doyle said. “Works will continue through the winter at that structure. On the approaching embankments, the south approach embankment is almost complete. We still have some work to do on the north approach embankment.”

The north approach embankment in Balgonie is almost complete.

“People will have noticed we’ve tied into the bridge on the north and south side. If we get a weather window, we will be finished this year. Works on the centre median pier have started and they will be ongoing for the next couple of weeks. We hope to get girders on pre-Christmas at that location.”

Highway 1 is now back to four lanes at 80 kilometres per hour, except in construction zones where it will drop down to 60. Having the highway open again was key, said Doyle.

“It means that our winter maintenance program is easier to implement and it should be safer for people travelling,” he said.

RBDB will be doing winter maintenance on Highway 1 and some of the service roads.

“We ask for people’s co-operation,” he said.

Emerald Park Road is not complete, but Doyle hopes it will be in the next few weeks.

“Despite the weather we’ve had, it’s progressed quite well and we’re still hoping to get it open in the next few weeks.”

Eighty per cent of the north service road from Pilot Butte to Highway 48 is complete.

Doyle encourages residents to obey the speed limits, especially in the work zones.

“Generally, compliance has been very good and we ask for people to continue to be complaint with those speed zones. We have our workers out along Highway 1 and as the weather changes and the conditions change, there will be some hazards there. Speed is key,” he said.

