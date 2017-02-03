Books Before Breakfast a big success

Promoting literacy is one of the many things schools do, and Pilot Butte School had a Books Before Breakfast event Jan. 27 to encourage parents and students to spend time reading.

Many families came to the school’s library to grab a muffin and juice provided by the Blue Rooster Café and Studio before settling down with a good book. Teacher Librarian Melissa Trann was glad to see so many families participate in the event.

“It’s always so nice to have families come in and spend time with us,” she said. “I love reading … it’s nice to bring people together for that.”

Pre-kindergarten teacher Darla Verity used to be the teacher librarian at Pilot Butte School and she started Books Before Breakfast at least five or six years ago. This is Trann’s first year organizing Books Before Breakfast.

The school holds this event not only to promote literacy, but also to celebrate Family Literacy Day.

“We’ve had a lot of new books come in this fall, so a lot of those books are out so the families and the kids can see them,” Trann said.

Not only did the children get to read books before class with their families, if they brought back a form with family literacy activities, they were entered to win prizes.

Trann said it’s important to celebrate literacy because reading is such an important skill.

“Families are busy. I have two kids of my own and I used to read with them when they were little but that goes away as activities get busier, so it’s important to bring the focus back to that,” she said. “The note that goes home had a lot of activities and things that families can do at anytime with their kids.”

“For some people, reading is not always on the forefront, but for somebody like me with my role it is, so I like to share it and remind people,” Trann said.

Pilot Butte Mayor Peggy Chorney and Councillor Lydia Riopka were two of the many parents that attended Books Before Breakfast. Riopka read to her two daughters (ages four and six) that morning. She still reads with them at home, but it was nice to do this event with them.

“This is a particularly neat event because it brings together the community,” she said. “(Reading) is a huge part of our lives. I just see it as an important part of life and something that we need to do everyday.”