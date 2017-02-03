We’re just as racist as Americans

In a perfect world, people of every skin colour and religious practice would have the same opportunities and not live in fear. People of different sexualities would not have to fight for the right to marry, to have medical care and to not have “the gay” electrocuted from them. But it’s not a perfect world, and Canada is not a perfect country.

While the United States is dealing with one of the most unqualified, racist, sexist, islamophobic presidents in its history, we in Canada are not fairing much better.

Our Prime Minister may say he is working towards his campaign goals, but so far, Canadians – especially First Nations – are not seeing the payoff.

Trudeau’s cross-Canada tour was met with aggression; questions of his pipeline deals, his promises to First Nations communities, his “phasing out” oil sands and much more were brought forward and his responses lacked commitment.

He said he “misspoke” about the oil sands, and while I would like to live in a world where we didn’t rely on oil and fossil fuels, a man of his stature cannot toss around comments like that when Alberta is suffering financially. His tour only made the separation between eastern and western Canada grow.

As soon as Trudeau approved of the Trans Mountain and Enbridge’s Line 3 pipelines, he was met with protestors, specifically those from First Nations communities who would be directly affected by these pipelines, especially if there was a spill. I know there will be one, if the recent oil spill in Saskatchewan is any indicator, and it is First Nations who will suffer the most from those spills.

CBC reporter John Paul Tasker wrote an article Nov. 29, 2016 titled “Trudeau cabinet approves Trans Mountain, Line 3 pipelines, rejects Northern Gateway.” In it, Green Party Leader Eliabeth May said she would be “willing to go to jail” to stop Trans Mountain’s construction.

“Apparently Justin Trudeau’s sunny ways mean dark days ahead for climate action and Indigenous reconciliation in Canada,” said Mike Hudema, a campaigner for Greenpeace, in a statement. “With this announcement, Prime Minister Trudeau has broken his climate commitments, broken his commitments to Indigenous rights, and has declared war on B.C.”

The federal carbon tax is also being met with opposition, especially here in Saskatchewan. Our environmental commitment to reduce our carbon footprint will not be met, or if it is, it will come after a long battle between the federal and provincial governments. It is our future children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will suffer if we don’t look for alternative energy (such as wind and solar) and other ways to help the environment.

If you thought Canada didn’t have racism, look again. The recent shooting at a Quebec mosque made it abundantly clear: Canadians are no better than Americans. We can be just as alt-right as them, just as prejudice, just as hate-filled and have just as many white terrorists.

I try to follow as many diverse voices as I can on social media. I’m always learning something from them, and during this time, I’ve read interesting comments on the situation in Quebec. The shooter was a far-right conservative who expressed anti-feminist and anti-Islam views regularly, yet he is being portrayed by some as a “lone wolf.” He is anything but a “lone wolf.” He is a young man who took a weapon into a place of worship and killed six people. He isn’t this vague concept that only happens once in a blue moon. He is a terrorist and there are many more white, male supremacist terrorists just like him who have committed similar acts or will in the future. We shouldn’t ban refugees and Muslims from entering our countries because they aren’t the threat – we are.

I wish our country was better than this, but the sad fact is, we’re not. But we can be. We could be. We need leaders who will change the current dialogue and usher in policies to help First Nations, Muslims, Jews and other people of colour. I wanted to believe Prime Minister Trudeau could be that leader, but my belief is dwindling as the months pass and nothing changes. I sincerely hope within the next two years, he begins to make those changes he promised, or we could be looking at a very different political landscape in 2019.