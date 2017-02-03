Progress continues on bypass during winter months

The Regina Bypass Design Builders (RBDB) took a break over Christmas but is now back in full swing to continue work on the bypass.

“The arch works operations have been subdued in Area 3, but operations in Area 1 are nearly back at full production as is Area 2,” said Garrett Doyle, Area 3 project manager.

“At White City, you’ll notice we’ve started to place some top soil on the embankments and similarly at Balgonie,” he said.

Doyle said the cold weather in the beginning of January halted progress.

“(The weather) is not what we expected,” he said. “For the last two weeks, the temperatures have been quite good and our arch works operation in Area 1 especially has progressed quite well in those conditions.”

For the next month and a half, RBDB is bringing the material that goes underneath the asphalt from Indian Head and stockpiling it at Highway 33 and just south of Pinkie Road.

“We brought material from Indian Head to our asphalt plant at Balgonie,” he said. “That’s for all of our road works for 2017. We will be stockpiling some material in Balgonie and White City in February as well. That’s our biggest focus.”

Another focus for the upcoming month is erecting the girders for the new Victoria Avenue bridge as well as Balgonie’s bridge. Girders will be placed the week of Feb. 6 in Balgonie.

Not only has RBDB been working on the bypass, they have taken care of snow removal on Highway 1 and continue to do so.

“There hasn’t been any major issues to date,” Doyle said. “Our team dealt quite well with the snow flurries we had through Christmas.”

From now until fall, Doyle said the general public would not be affected by the bypass project. Lane closures on Highway 1 will be sporadic and for short periods of time.

“Our hauling operation is going quite well. It doesn’t seem to be effecting traffic flows at all,” Doyle said.

Girders will be installed at night to have minimal impact on traffic flow on Highway 1.

Doyle said 2016 was a successful construction season and he expects 2017 will be similar.

“2016 was a very successful year for us and wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the local communities and all the stakeholders,” he said. “We got great support from the local people. There was some inconvenience around traffic management and operations in the areas, but people were understanding and I think they know what we’re doing is going to bring benefits. By the end of this year, we will see Balgonie and White City interchange completed, which should help traffic safely and traffic flows.”

“I think we’ve laid a good foundation in 2016. The weather was interesting last year – it’s not what we expected. A lot of what we do is weather dependent. If we get a year in 2017 like we got in 2016, we’re confident that we will meet the deadlines we’re trying to achieve,” Doyle said.