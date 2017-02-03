LTE expands to White Butte area

Towers in White City and Balgonie were upgraded to SaskTel’s LTE network as part of the company’s expansion program in rural Saskatchewan.

“This stems from our announcement in June 2016 where we announced we were going to invest $11.8 million to bring LTE to 99 per cent of the population of the province,” said Greg Jacobs, manager of external communications for Sasktel.

The expansion is part of SaskTel’s commitment to invest over $300 million in capital in Saskatchewan in 2016-17 and $1.4 billion through 2016-2021.

LTE lets SaskTel customers watch HD movies, stream music, share pictures and videos, and play games all at speeds that are up to 10 times faster than on 4G. In addition, the deployment of LTE will lay the groundwork for future network enhancements, such as the introduction Voice over LTE (VoLTE).

Jacobs said more towers would be upgraded in the White Butte area in communities such as the Village of Edenwold. The Town of Pilot Butte already has LTE.

Bringing 99 per cent of the population LTE service should not take long, said Jacobs.

“We made the announcement in June and we’re expected to have all of our towers turned up by April 2017,” he said. “We’re turning towers up on a daily basis.”

So far, the feedback SaskTel has received has been positive.

“I’ve spoken to a couple of mayors in some of the smaller communities that got it and they’re quite excited we’re investing in their communities. They’ve heard some good feedback,” he said. “All in all, we’re quite happy with it so far.”

Jacobs said SaskTel has not run into any major difficulties.

“Our employees who are working on this are working very hard to get it done,” he said. “There are probably a few challenges in those areas, but nothing that we can’t overcome.”

“The Government of Saskatchewan understands the importance of providing advanced communications services to all parts of the province,” said Dustin Duncan, Minister Responsible for SaskTel. “The expansion of SaskTel’s wireless LTE network will have a profound impact on the social and economic development of everyone in the province.”

“SaskTel understands that our customers want access to fast and reliable data connections wherever they go,” said Ron Styles, SaskTel President and CEO. “By expanding our LTE network to 99 per cent of the population of the province we’re making that dream into a reality.”