Pilot Butte gets ready for Seussical performance

Opening night is fast approaching for Pilot Butte School’s drama club and students are working hard to be ready for the big event.

Club leader and Pilot Butte School teacher Rachelle Mievre said rehearsals are going well.

“Every year we pick a production. This year it’s Seussical and it’s the kid’s version so it’s just one act. Right now, we have learned all the music and we’re starting choreography,” she said.

There are about 45 students who are working hard to make this show a success. Twenty to 25 students make up the cast and 20 who are part of the backstage crew.

“We also have the choir that helps us out. They learn all of the music and that just adds to the production value,” she said.

“Our backstage crew is run by our grade 7 and 8 students and they are focusing on building props and doing the set design,” said Mievre. “They’re priming backdrops and building different pieces that we’ll need for the funky Seuss land that we’re creating.”

Next, the cast and crew will put the set, choreography, singing and acting together on stage.

Putting on a production has its challenges and Mievre said the hardest part isn’t something like choreography.

“We have all kinds of students with all kinds of commitments, including hockey and ringette and Ukrainian dance and soccer, so scheduling has been the toughest piece for sure. When we can get everyone there together, we’re really productive, but that’s the toughest part is trying to get everybody all in the same room,” she said.

Mievre said it’s important the school has the drama club because it showcases their students’ talents.

“There’s a lot of interest in drama and in musicals. We have a lot of really talented students, lots that have started around grade 5 and now as grade 7 and 8 students, they are feeling this is their last kick at the can before they move on to high school. They like to put on these productions,” she said. “We like to feature them. They’re hardworking and they’re talented so it’s a chance to showcase all our student talent.”

“The kids are having a great time and they’re excited to show the final production,” she said.

Seussical will be performed March 23 and 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Dessert and beverages will be provided.