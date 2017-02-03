Emerald Ridge writing club creates new stories

Seven Emerald Ridge Elementary School (ERES) girls sat down for their half hour of writing on Jan. 31. Every Tuesday, the writing club meets over the lunch hour to create new stories and spend time with their friends.

Librarian Sue Hewitt is the teacher organizer of the club. The club was formed three years ago upon the school’s inception. The numbers have changed over the years, as has the age range.

“We started off having it from grades 4 to 8, but we found that most of our attendees were grades 4 to 6, so we’ve adapted it. Now it’s just for grades 4 to 6,” she said. “What tends to happen is at the very beginning of the year, there are lots and lots of members and it goes down a bit.”

Depending on the day, Hewitt can have anywhere from three students to seven.

“The ones that stick with it are really writers,” she said. “After some of the ones that aren’t really that interested get whittled down, then we have lots of fun with the ones that are here.”

The club runs until the end of May. From September until Christmas break, the students write in notebooks and duo tangs. In the New Year, students start using laptops to store their stories until the end of the year.

During the half hour meeting, the students will spend their time writing their stories on the laptops. Sometimes, Hewitt has a lesson on things like proper use of quotation marks or how to write a great lede.

“They help each other. That’s the nicest part. I always say, ‘if you know there’s something you want to say and you’re not quite sure how to say it, ask all of us. We can all help.’”

Hewitt said the students get excited about writing and she can see at least one becoming an author one day.

“I don’t know which one, but I have no doubt that if they stick with it, they have every ability to be an author when they grow up,” she said.

Having this writing club provides the girls with a community, according to Hewitt.

“They’re not all in the same class, so they get to know other kids from the school that they might not hang out with normally and they have this in common – they all like to write,” she said.

Jayda Donison is a grade 5 student at ERES and just joined the club this year. She likes being a part of the writing club because she can spend time with her friends and gets to tell stories. She writes fiction stories based on her experiences.

“I’m working on a Santa Claus story,” she said. “A little girl named Lucy hears a bunch of noises. She goes down the stairs and she sees Santa Claus.”

Grade 4 student Kylie Zimmer writes stories similar to Donison’s. This is her first year in the club.

“I like to write and I wanted to write about my family,” Zimmer said. She said it’s important to have a writing club at the school because if gives students the opportunity to write more.

“If you want to be a writer, then you can learn how to write,” she said.

Sophie Walton is in grade 4 and she does want to be a writer one day.

“I love writing stories. I like to write mystery, fantasy and fiction,” she said. “I’m working on a story called ‘Something in the woods’ and the woods are haunted but (the character’s) mom never knew that.”

Walton enjoys sharing her stories with the group once they’re completed. She wants to write children’s stories one day. She said the best part about being a writer would be publishing her stories and “reading them to little children.”