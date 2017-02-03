Edenwold School hits the slopes By Robyn Tocker - February 3, 2017 On Jan. 27, students from Edenwold School spent the day at Mission Ridge Winter Park near Fort Qu’Appelle, Sask. Trystan Watson went skiing for the first time and passed his first skill test. Photo by Kelly Ireland. Left to right: Edenwold School students Xander Boyd, Jake Hill, Sierra Sauer and Haylie Van Vliet (behind) were all smiles and had a great day at Mission Ridge. Photo by Kelly Ireland. Left to right: Haylie Van Vliet, Madelyn Noonan and Jodi Miller bundled up as they road the ski lift at Mission Ridge Jan. 27. Photo by Kelly Ireland.