Pre-kindergarten students celebrate Family Literacy Day By Robyn Tocker - February 3, 2017 Pilot Butte School’s pre-kindergarten students went to the Pilot Butte Public Library Jan. 27 to do Family Literacy Day activities with their teachers, parents and the town librarian. Pilot Butte School’s pre-kindergarten class went to the Pilot Butte Library Jan. 27 to celebrate Family Literacy Day. Photo by Robyn Tocker. Pre-kindergarten students from Pilot Butte School did a Family Literacy Day activity at the Pilot Butte Library Jan. 27. Photo by Robyn Tocker.