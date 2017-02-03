École White City beats Balgonie junior girls basketball

By Robyn Tocker -
École’s Kristen Solomon (left) tried to get around Balgonie’s Kendall Trytten. Photo by Robyn Tocker.

The École White City School junior girls basketball team played Balgonie’s team Jan. 31 and won 47 to 41.

Balgonie junior basketball player Kendall Trytten was faced with tough defense from the opposing team. Photo by Robyn Tocker.
Haley Zaremba took a shot for Balgonie’s junior team during their game against École White City. Photo by Robyn Tocker.
Payton Dielschneider was one of the many players on École’s team to score a point during their match against Balgonie. Photo by Robyn Tocker.
Danae Nicholson and her team fought a hard battle against Balgonie’s team and came out on top. Photo by Robyn Tocker.
Robyn Tocker
Robyn Tocker is the reporter/photographer of the White City Star Newspaper. You can reach her at 306-352-3393 or by e-mail at robyn@starnews.ca.

