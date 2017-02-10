École celebrates French as a Second Language Week

During the 2011 Canada Census, 18,935 Saskatchewan residents declared French as their mother tongue. Over 1,700 resident said they are bilingual in French and English. To celebrate French-speaking Saskatchewanians, French as a Second Language Week is being celebrated in schools across the province. At École White City School, the staff and students had a fun week of activities.

The theme for this year’s celebration is bilingualism. At École, the French immersion teachers planned an activity for every day of the week. Charnelle Crawford, the grade 6 and 7 French immersion teacher, did raquette – snow-shoeing – with her students and the grade 3 and 4 French immersion students Feb. 6.

On Feb. 7, the students dressed up in red, yellow and green to represent the Fransaskois – French-speaking Saskatchewanians. The school had a feast Feb. 7 with traditional cuisine from France and Quebec. Anglophone grades 6 and 7 students learned French from their French immersion counterparts on Feb. 8. At the end of the week, the school got together during the last period of the day and held a dance.

“Throughout the week, the French immersion teachers are teaching their students some traditional French dances, which they’ve learned in the past years through their arts education classes,” said Crawford. “We’ll play some traditional songs and some current ones.”

École is the only Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) school in the area that offers French immersion. Crawford said the staff likes to encourage people to learn French as a second language through their immersion program or the core French course.

“We are very proud to be able to offer our French immersion program,” she said. “We’ve had it for six years and we like to encourage the students to find ways to explore those French cultural experiences.”

There are currently about 250 students in the French immersion program at École.

“We’ve grown,” Crawford said. “We now have more students enrolled in French immersion in kindergarten than the English program.”

It is important to celebrate French as a Second Language Week because it helps students keep the connection to their culture.

“A lot of people who come here have had ancestors or some family connections with a French background and over time, with colonization, they’ve lost that cultural experience,” Crawford said. “With the growth of the French immersion programs in Saskatchewan and throughout Canada, it gives people the opportunity to go back to those heritage roots and to really bring people into the sense of being a Canadian and having people identify with our national languages.”

She said she hopes people become more accepting and see French as just another language “with a rich, cultural heritage.”

“Hopefully, more people will choose to learn a second language from having these positive experiences,” she said. “I think it’s great we’re providing our youth with such an educational experience and a great background.