Grade 8 students get to know Greenall

Transitioning from elementary school to high school is full of surprises, but Greenall staff and SRC members helped schools in the White Butte area get to know their future high school better.

On Feb. 7, students from École White City School, Emerald Ridge Elementary School, McLean School, Pilot Butte School and Balgonie Elementary School came to Greenall for a tour of the building. Members of the Student Representative Council (SRC) led the grade 8 students and their teachers to various areas of the school, including the classrooms, gymnasium and resource center.

Students also witnessed a presentation from Rand Teed, a provincially known drugs and alcohol speaker who created the television program “Drug Class.” Principal Randy Wihlidal of Greenall High School said this is the grade 8 students’ opportunity to get to know their future school community.

This year, the transition day was different. Instead of having the students come to Greenall separately in their schools, all grade 8s from the area came on the same day.

“We address them as a class entering our building together as grade 9s. There will be approximately 159 of them,” he said.

Greenall’s feeder schools vary in size. There are only 14 grade 8 students from McLean, but Balgonie has close to 60.

“It’s going to be very different for them to be a class of 165 rather than 14. It’s getting them accustomed to new people and new things,” Wihlidal said.

It’s important to have a transition day like this because it gives them access to the school, said Wihlidal.

“We’re doing a lot of things to get into the elementary schools so our presence is there and theirs is here. We have an associate school display in our school with their logos and mascots,” he said. “It’s a partnership. We’re working with them so when they transition to the school it’s a lot easier than just dropping them in a classroom and away you go.”

Students were given registration forms to fill out and be returned Feb. 17 to their current school’s office. Wihlidal said he and the vice-principal, Ryan Harding, would visit the schools next week to follow-up with the grade 8 students in case there were any questions. On Feb. 15, parents and grade 8 students can come to Greenall’s resource center for a parent information night. Grade 9 to 11 parents can come Feb. 16.

“You get into some decisions you have to make around course selection. If you want to try and track into a particular post-secondary program, you would want to take certain subjects,” Wihlidal said. “Some of your decisions in grade 10 can effect what you take in grade 11 and 12. We want to make sure they’re informed.”