Cooking club makes tasty treats in Edenwold

Edenwold School students are learning a new skill this school year that will help them as they grow: cooking.

Kalene Stecyk, a teacher at Edenwold School and the cooking club leader, decided to form the club this year because of how valuable a skill cooking is.

“I learned to cook at a very young age and cooking is a skill everyone should be able to do. It doesn’t hurt to start them young because all children are able to help out in the kitchen, whether it’s washing dishes or cutting vegetables up or simply stirring,” she said.

The club meets once a month. The first meeting was in November and their most recent meeting on Jan. 25 had the students making spaghetti and meatballs. The meetings will go until May.

Students can sign up for up to three cooking club meetings per year. Attendance ranges from four students per meeting to eight students all the way up to fifteen. In those meetings, the students learn a variety of things, such as food safety.

“I teach them how to be food safe – making sure their hair is back, they’re not wearing long-sleeve shirts and always washing their hands,” she said. “I teach them how to properly handle food and learn not to cross-contaminate things and to always keep the kitchen area tidy while you’re cooking.”

Stecyk said the students enjoyed the last meeting.

“I think some of them struggled a little bit because they had to mix the meatballs with their hands. They thought that was really weird to feel the ground beef,” she said. “They were all really good and they followed the instructions really well, so that was nice.”

For their February meeting, students will learn to make homemade tortilla chips, fruit kabobs and a smoothie. The more challenging meal will be in April when the students make lasagna, Caesar salad and garlic toast.“They really enjoy it and they’re really excited that they get to eat the food after they cook it,” Stecyk said.