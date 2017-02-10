ERES principal recognized as one of Canada’s Outstanding Principals

Principal Bev Bjornson-Kowalchuk always wanted to be a principal. On Jan. 31, her hard work was recognized through The Learning Partnership’s Canada’s Outstanding Principals program.

Canada’s Outstanding Principals program is a nationally recognized award and an executive leadership training program. This year, 40 principals were recognized across Canada. Bjornson-Kowalchuk is one of two principals to receive the award in Saskatchewan this year.

Bjornson-Kowalchuk has worked in the Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) for 26 years, five of them as a principal. She is the principal at Emerald Ridge Elementary School (ERES).

Before becoming a principal, Bjorn-son-Kowalchuk was a teacher and curriculum consultant.

“I am a passionate, lifelong learner who aspired to lead educational practices alongside my colleagues in order to make a difference in the lives of our children,” she said.

With this in mind, she completed her master’s degree in education and achieved her goal of becoming a principal.

As a principal, Bjornson-Kowalchuk has had many memorable moments. One of them was opening ERES three years ago.

“Experiencing the transition of two elementary schools within this community has been challenging yet fulfilling. I consider myself honoured to work with such dedicated and devoted staff that provide optimal learning experiences and support for our students and their families,” she said.

Bjornson-Kowalchuk said the children, their families and the staff are what she enjoys most about being a principal.

“Whenever things get tough, all I have to do is walk down the hallway, have a conversation with a student and I become reenergized as the students naturally remind me of the purpose within my daily work,” she said.

But every job comes with its challenges, and being a principal is no exception.

“Serving as an educator is a demanding job, which often lends itself to long hours beyond the scheduled school day. When we work with so many individuals from such a wide range of backgrounds, experiences and needs; as we strive to make a difference, our time and skillset is always demanding and ever changing,” she said.

Everyone brings different skills and qualities to a job, but Bjornson-Kowalchuk said there are many qualities a principal needs to do the job well.

“Being genuine and sincere and work-ing to the best of my ability to meet the needs of the students, staff and community I work in are critical components to being a successful administrator,” she said. “Ensuring one is informed, that one understands the big picture and advocates for students on a continuous basis results in making decisions based upon what is best for children.”

PVSD board members are proud of Bjornson-Kowalchuk’s achievements.

“The Board of Education is delighted that The Learning Partnership recognizes Bev Bjornson-Kowalchuk as one of Canada’s Outstanding Principals,” said Board of Education Chair, Janet Kotylak. “We are grateful to Bev for her exemplary leadership in creating a learning environment that fosters engaged and effective staff and School Community Council members and helps students achieve success.“

“Ms. Bjornson-Kowalchuk is a strong student advocate and believes that every child can achieve success,” said Ben Grebinski, Director of Education/CEO of Prairie Valley School Division. “She demonstrates sincere compassion and empathy while maintaining a focus on leadership. Bev is also a meticulous and flexible manager and someone I have called upon a number of times to assist with system projects.”