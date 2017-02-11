Music club to perform with Regina Symphony Orchestra

Through a program started by the Regina Symphony Orchestra (RSO), École White City School music club students will get to play alongside the RSO in March.

Charnelle Crawford started the club two years ago. She used to be the arts education teacher at École. There currently is no arts education teacher at the school, so Crawford decided to start the music club.

“I’m a lover of the arts and music. I wanted our students to have the opportunity to learn a more formal approach on music that is not as specified in our curriculum,” she said.

There are 15 students in grades 3 to 6 in Crawford’s club. Unlike last year where the students learned their music in French, the students will learn their songs in English to make it inclusive to everyone.

They learn how to read sheet music and play an instrument. The club started in November 2016.

“We started playing the recorder and learning some Christmas carols. Now, we’re working on the Link Up program.”

The Link Up program an integrated music experience for grades 3 to 6 students in Regina and southern Saskatchewan. Students experience hands-on learning in their music classes throughout the winter semester, culminating in an interactive concert at the Conexus Arts Centre with the RSO.

“It’s a program out of New York’s Carnegie Hall,” Crawford explained. “It’s a wonderful resource. We get all the books and everything for free.”

On March 10, the students will meet up with the RSO and other music groups in the area to play their recorders, sing songs and dance. Parents are encouraged to attend the concert.

“Last year, they projected only having 400 students. It was the first year of the Link Up program and they ended up having such a great demand that they went from having the projected 400 to having 1,200 students come,” Crawford said.

After the performance, the music club will end until the next school year begins in September 2017.

Crawford said students enjoy the club because it gives them a sense of accomplishment. “They really enjoy being able to dance and play the recorder. They feel that sense of accomplishment, being able to create some music that seems professional and being able to sing songs, that kids miss in their lives. Even though there’s lots of arts education with a lack of specialty and less of an emphasis on the arts, it’s great for those kids who are artistic to be able to explore that side of their personality and their passion.”