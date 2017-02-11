Chess club gets kids thinking at École

Chess is a thinking game and students are learning this strategic game at École White City School.

Ten to 15 students come each Tuesday after school for an hour to play against their schoolmates. Teacher Bonnie Nagel and Lisa Wright, the library assistant, facilitate the club every week and help students improve their skills.

The club began about 15 years ago and Wright got involved 10 years ago. She and Nagel decided to continue the club when students expressed interest in playing the game.

“It’s about teaching them how to play chess and how to strategize,” said Wright. “It’s good hand-eye coordination and it’s good to teach the basics of sportsmanship.”

“I keep telling the kids it’s a thinking game,” said Nagel. “You need to focus.”

The club begins in January and goes until May and students in grade 4 and up can join. Once the students learn the basics of the game, the club runs smoothly. There are different versions of chess students can play, such as speed chess, and sometimes students make up their own kinds of chess.

“A few years ago, we had some older students who started a game called Siamese Chess. The rules escape us, but they seemed to know what they were doing. We allowed them to play,” said Wright. “It’s an intricate game involving four players playing back and forth. I asked my son who plays chess quite a lot and he said he’s never heard of it. It’s something they invented, but they seem to like it. Some of the young ones have no idea and we are unable to teach them.”

About five years ago, the club began playing speed chess.

“It’s similar to speed dating. It really helps them figure out quickly what has to be done, because they only have a matter of seconds to assess the board and move on,” said Wright. “We don’t move into that until a little bit later on so they’ve had a chance to get their skills up to speed.”

Wright and Nagel enjoy being part of the chess club. Wright said she likes watching the students have their “ah ha!” moment where they figure out exactly how chess works.

“They seem to enjoy it. You can see the wheels turning,” she said.

Nagel teaches grade 3 so she likes see-ing the older children, especially students who she used to teach.