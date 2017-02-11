Drugs and alcohol speaker presents at Greenall

Starting the conversation about drugs and alcohol with adolescents is important and one Saskatchewan man spoke to students and parents in the Greenall High School area about the reality of substance abuse.

Rand Teed has worked with teens for 45 years. For about 20 years, he has done presentations to youth at schools and other locations to discuss what drugs and alcohol do to them emotionally, mentally and physically. He himself was addicted to drugs and alcohol but has been sober now for over 40 years.

“I was a kid in trouble when I was in high school, so I know what that looks like and feels like. When I started doing it as a teacher – helping kids understand this stuff – I realized that they were hungry for non-judgemental knowledge. It’s grown and developed out of that.”

Principal Randy Wihlidal, who Teed taught when Teed was a teacher, invited him to Greenall High School Feb. 7. Grade 8 students from McLean, White City, Pilot Butte and Balgonie were at the school Feb. 7 to tour Greenall. Teed spoke to them in the morning and also addressed the grade 9 to 12 classes throughout the afternoon. In the evening of Feb. 7, parents were invited to Greenall to hear Teed’s presentation on substance abuse.

For the grade 8 students, Teed covered substance abuse awareness.

“If kids haven’t started to use, it’s a lot easier to help them understand why that’s a bad idea,” Teed said. During his presentation, he also covered brain development and how drugs affect that development.

“If kids have started to use, it’s a useful presentation to help them look at the reality of what it’s doing to them,” he said. “They do it because they like it, but it’s helpful for them to understand what else is happening.”

When Teed presents, he said he enjoys hearing the students’ laughter and hearing their questions after the presentation.

“It’s what we don’t know what gets us into trouble,” he said.

For the parents, the essence of his presentation was the same, but he did bring up encouraging substance use.

“Parents need to understand that substance use for developing adolescent brains isn’t a good idea. There are lots of traditional beliefs out there that it’s a rite of passage, which normalizes it and breaks down barriers that should be there,” Teed said.

He also informed parents about the signs and symptoms of addiction and substance use, along with how substance use affects brain development.

“The number one thing people seem to be missing is that alcohol is a drug. Lots of parents support adolescent alcohol use, thinking that somehow or another that’s protecting them from drug use,” he said. “What it’s really doing is encouraging them to use drugs. What I’ve been saying to parents is when you buy alcohol for your kids and send them off to go to their party, what you’re saying to them is, ‘I understand that you’re not emotionally strong enough to deal with the social pressure of that on your own, so I’m going to buy you a chemical crutch.’ That sometimes changes how parents thing about it.”