Book clubs bring readers together

Book clubs not only give avid readers the opportunity to read new books, but give people in various communities a place to make new friends with a common interest. Students at Emerald Ridge Elementary School (ERES) and residents in Pilot Butte are just two areas where book clubs are making an impression.

Sue Hewitt, the teacher librarian at ERES, started the grades 4 to 6 book club three years ago when the school opened.

“When I was at École White City School, I was finding that there was quite a number of kids who wanted to talk with me about books when they were in the library with their class. I thought this would give those kids a chance without all the distractions of all the kids that aren’t as interested in books hanging around,” she said.

The first year of ERES’s book club, Hewitt tried to have a grade 7 and 8 book club as well, but with only one member, she decided the second year to just have a grade 4 to 6 book club. This year, however, there is a grade 7 and 8 club with three members. The grade 4 to 6 club has 12 members. The 12 students were split into three groups reading three different books. Amelia Kessel, Lisa Hampson and Carla Miller lead two of the three groups with Hewitt leading one as well. The grade 4 to 6 group meets Mondays and the older group meets Wednesdays.

“We gather in the library in the large group,” she said. “Once everyone has gathered, we divide into our three groups and find our spots.”

The students typically read two to three chapters per week on their own. During the hour-long book club meeting, the groups read another two to three chapters. Students read aloud together and discuss what is happening in the book.

“We’re reading a mystery right now, so I try to make sure my group is aware of the clues that are in there, just in case they miss anything,” Hewitt said. Hewitt’s group is reading The Wright 3 by Blue Balliett; Kessel’s group is reading the third book in A Series of Unfor-tunate Events titled The Wide Window and Hampson and Miller’s group is reading The Good Dog by Avi. The older group is reading Slated by Teri Terry.

“The biggest problem we have is some students want to read ahead and I always say please don’t because then that makes it hard for the discussion part of it,” said Hewitt.

The younger group typically reads two to three books per school year and the older will likely finish four books by the time the clubs end in May.

Hewitt said it’s important to have these book clubs at the school because it builds friendships and a sense of community.

“It’s important for kids who want to talk about books to have time to talk about them and also a community to talk about them,” Hewitt said. “It might take some courage for them to talk about books in their classroom and they may not have someone else in their classroom that they can comfortably talk about books with.”

Hewitt said the book clubs are thriving and the students really enjoy coming.

“In this era of technology and Facebook and Netflix, kids still love to read. People need to know that so they can encourage their kids to read.”

Connie LaRonge-Mohr, the librarian for Pilot Butte’s library, is the facilitator of Pilot Butte’s book club. She provides the space for the club to meet and orders the books for the club from the South East Regional Library.

The club in Pilot Butte began to meet October 2016 because community members expressed a desire to have a club in their area. Members range in age from mid-20s to senior citizens.

“It’s something local that people don’t have to drive to,” LaRonge-Mohr said. “It’s nice to get different people together. It’s nice to have a point of view from everybody.”

In October, she gave the 10 members a list of books to choose from that the South East Regional Library “Book Club in a Bag” program provides for their libraries.

“It also has a questionnaire in it, if the book club is new and doesn’t really know what to discuss,” she said. “It’s a really great program.”

When they arrive, she gives them to club members for them to read for the next month.

“Every person in the club has chosen one or two books that they always wanted to read or never got around to reading,” she said. “Every meeting, we pick another one and that’s what we read. It can be any (genre).”

LaRonge-Mohr sometimes participates in the meetings if turnout is on the slim side, but she does read the books every month alongside the club members.

“They’re generally pretty good and it gives me a timeline that I have to read within,” she said.