Business association discusses unified identity

The White City Emerald Park Business Association met Feb. 8 and tackled the topic of bringing more customers to the area in the midst of construction and other challenges.

Fred Mehl, vice-president of real estate and director of operations for All-Rite Group of Companies, discussed what the two communities should do to increase business.

The Town of White City, the RM of Edenwold and the business association should come together to develop a marketing plan for the area in order to increase business. Coming up with a unified identity will help businesses market themselves.

“Here historically, people in the RM do their own thing and in White City, housing has emerged … White City has grown,” he said. “Now is the time we need to figure out how to merge.”

Mehl said there is new businesses part of the community and businesses need to support each other.

“There is absolutely no reason that every one of these businesses shouldn’t thrive in this community,” he said.

Retail businesses along with the industrial businesses need to be promoted.

“Donald Trump isn’t wrong when he says ‘Buy America, support America.’ Where he may be wrong is he wants to squash the rest of the world and exclude the rest of the world. What I think we need to do is really promote our region and get an identity,” he said.

Mehl discussed the bypass and what strains it has put on local businesses.

“We’ve been at meetings for the last year and really focused on the highway and bypass. I know it’s been a contentious issue because the entrance that we have coming in will eventually be closed likely at the end of this year or early next year. It limits the immediate access that we’ve had the benefit of,” he said.

Signage will be critical as construction continues and concludes, Mehl said. Coming up with a unified brand for the area will help when the Ministry of Highways discusses sign options.

“I hear, ‘I’m surprised I can come to White City and get my groceries, get my drugs and get my hardware’ and there’s a whole series of other things. Those things will only continue to come if we give reasons for other businesses to come,” he said.

Mehl sees opportunity for other businesses – such as dry cleaners, senior housing and affordable housing – to come to the area, but they won’t unless they think there is enough traffic to make it worthwhile.

“If we shop within each other’s stores then we’re all going to benefit,” he said.

Businesses need to find reasons to give potential customers from Regina, Emerald Park, White City and other areas of the RM to come shops in their stores.

“All of us have businesses that have a reason for people to be there. How do we unite ourselves to give ourselves a better visibility? I think it starts with the business group here. We’re the ones that are going to identify where we move. I think we need to work with and set up a committee with White City and the RM at the table and if we’ve looking at branding and marketing ourselves, that we create that identity to start with,” Mehl said.

Another important topic related to the businesses is a walking trail from the west end shopping district to the east end shopping district. It’s hazardous for pedestrians to travel from one end to the next because there is no sidewalk. The Minister of Highways attended the past two business meetings and said this was an issue being taken seriously by the ministry.