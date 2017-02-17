First Sask. Equine AquaPacer comes to area

Keeping our four-legged companions in top physical health is essential, especially when that companion happens to be a horse in need of some therapy. A local business recently opened that will help improve horse health and brings an important piece of therapy equipment to the province.

Charmaine Grad, owner of Coyotee Flats Equine Therapy, opened her therapy business Feb. 12, located nine kilometers north of Vibank, Sask. In it, they have the only Equine AquaPacer treadmill in Saskatchewan or Manitoba. The Hudson Aquatic AquaPacer is used to increase the recovery time on injured horses by 40 to 60 per cent and increase the recovery success rate.

“The water buoyancy allows for reduced impact on the joints and provides a resistance to aid in muscle development. This machine is also used to condition horses to have them ready for competition,” said Grad.

The AquaPacer is a water container with a treadmill on the bottom that can be filled with up to 3,400 litres of water. There is a console that controls the water depth and speed of the treadmill.

In addition to the AquaPacer, Grad also purchased a Solarium – an overhead infrared light that provides heat to encourage circulation and warm up a horse’s muscles – and a TheraPlate. The plate is a vibrating pad horses stand on that can help with hoof growth and increase bone density.

“It’s pretty well-rounded between the three machines what we can do,” she said.

In the past, Grad has had horses she competes on become injured and this inspired her to buy the therapy equipment.

“You always want to get back to competing as soon as you can. Any piece of equipment that you can find to help the recovery process and get them feeling 100 per cent again, that’s always in our best interest – making sure they’re feeling good before going back to competing,” she said.

Purchasing the AquaPacer proved to be one of the challenges Grad had to overcome.

“Doing all the financing and financial planning on it,” she explained.

Grad also had to make sure her building could properly house the equipment and make the necessary changes.

“My family helped out a lot with that,” she said.

Grad also did extensive research on what machine would best fit her needs.

“The biggest struggle was just trying to get everything lined up and get it here. It comes from Indiana so we had to order it and then wait impatiently for a few months until they get it built,” she said.

Sherwood Animal Clinic has offered their support and Grad said if they notice anything out of the ordinary with the horses, they can consult Sherwood for veterinary advice.

“Anything that’s injured, if they deal with that particular vet clinic, that definitely helps,” Grad said. “If we see something that’s just not looking quite right, we know we can call that clinic and say, ‘this is what’s going on’ and they’ll be able to guide us in the right direction.”

To use the machines, Grad said she can be contacted through their website, Facebook page or by phone.

“I’m booked solid right now until the beginning of April, but they just have to give us a call. We have different packages.”

These packages include the horse staying at the facility for a week, two weeks or a month. There are also daily drop-in rates if customers don’t want to leave their horses for a long period of time.

Horses will be the main users of the machines, but the AquaPacer can also be used on dogs. Grad said they are accepting dogs right now, but the dogs cannot be boarded at the facility.

“The owner will bring them out and we’ll swim them for a day or their session,” she said.