Businesses educate public on fitness, nutrition and fashion

Two Emerald Park businesses collaborated once again on a fitness, nutrition and fashion expo that brought education and awareness to residents.

CrossFit C02 owner Clair Michel and Bella Chic owner Michelle Strawford held the Fitness, Fashion and Nutrition Event Feb. 12 at CrossFit C02. For two hours, businesses in the area educated the public on supplements, sugar waxing, spray tanning and flattering fitness fashion. Sinless Organic Tan, Michelle’s Sugar Lounge, Supplement King and Muscle Panda were on-site to answer questions from the public. Bella Chic also held a fashion show to display their fitness clothing fashion lines.

The first fitness event was held April 2016, but the format was different and the businesses present this year were not last year. Although the turnout was higher last year, Strawford and Michel still thought it was a fun afternoon.

“I think it went amazing,” said Strawford. “We just want to keep spreading the word.”

“We wanted to share with our community what is here right at home,” said Strawford. “It’s important to support local and that’s what we’re all about.”

Strawford said they also wanted to “share the power of fitness.”

“All the things we had here, at the end of the day, equate to looking and feeling great. We wanted to bring it together under one roof for a quick, fun day, which we will do again,” Strawford said.

Strawford and Michel hope to have the next fitness event in April or May 2017. Supplement King and Muscle Panda expressed interest in returning.

Michel said it was important to have the event to keep bringing awareness.

“Awareness that health and fitness and looking good and feeling good makes for better all around people,” she said.

“There are endless opportunities in retail stores, fitness services, food and supplements – people can go anywhere. We just want to encourage them to shop at home and shop local first,” said Strawford. “That’s what it’s about – and to keep the businesses that are here, here in our community.”