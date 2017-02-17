Pilot Butte to open liquor store

The Town of Pilot Butte council voted to accept the discretionary use application on Feb. 13 for a new business to open in the New Horizon Business Centre.

At the public hearing for the application, nine members of the community – mainly business owners in the New Horizon centre – came to show their support for the Happy Hour Beer, Wine and Spirits store. This would be Pilot Butte’s first liquor outlet store.

Attendees were asked what they thought of having a liquor store in the mall. Here are some of the responses:

“It would drastically reduce the drinking and driving. If people are having drinks at home and they want to get more alcohol, it will be in town. It keeps the money in our town and people from going across to White City. I think it would be a great edition,” said Kayla Dunsford, owner of Giggle Boutique.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Mark Thomas, the owner of the Subway location in Pilot Butte. “I think it’s critical to the success of the mall. From a business owner’s perspective, after approximately a year and a half, we’re almost profitable and that’s important to us to have the traffic … We want to be able to stay here. I was really excited to come here but you can only go so long. A liquor board – we’ve been waiting for that anchor for a long time. I see it as something that will bring a lot of traffic to the mall. We’re talking about keeping folks in town. I agree it would do that and I also think it would bring folks to town.”

Councillor Ed Sigmeth asked if it would impact the Blue Rooster Café and Studio’s liquor business, but co-owner Kelly Haas said it would not.

“We’ve just got to keep getting bigger and busier,” said Haas.

Council ended the public hearing and went back into regular council. Councillors voted to accept the discretionary use application. The liquor store will move into New Horizons in the near future.

Regina Bypass Design Builders attend meeting

Area 3 Project Manager Garrett Doyle, Steven Connolly (the senior project co-ordinator) and Mike Boan updated council on what they should expect to see from March to October 2017.

“We have to complete the upgrades at the right in and right out for Great Plains Industrial Road,” said Connolly. “Once those are complete, we will have new access for the off-ramp and the on-ramp. There will be construction there and service road tie-ins will also be done there. That will happen during the spring and summer 2017.”

Connolly reminded council of the repaving work that will go from Pilot Butte to Regina. It will look similar to last year where one side of the road will be closed and traffic diverted while its paved then switched so the other side can be paved.

“We will also be completing the widening along Highway 1,” he said. This will start mid March.

“It will be single lane to Regina from mid-March right through to mid- to late September,” said Doyle. “The lights will stay at Gravel Pit Road throughout that process. That should be the full extent of the disruption.”

The stretch they will repave this year is about half the length they did last year, and while that should mean it will progress quicker, Connolly pointed out they have to widen this stretch, so the process will take about the same amount of time as it did last year.

Gravel Pit Road will be upgraded to include right-in and right-outs. The eastbound side will be closed first then the westbound side.

“Pilot Butte interchange works are going to continue throughout the summer,” said Doyle. “Bridge girders are going to be on Pilot Butte by the end of June. There will be arch works during the summer. We should get at least a lane of traffic across there this year. Final completion is next year.”

Council made the bypass team aware of their rodeo weekend happening Father’s Day weekend. Traffic would drastically increase and the bypass workers would have to be aware, since access to Pilot Butte’s rodeo area will be disturbed. The Area 3 team said they could provide the Town with access maps so people from out of town could figure out how to access the rodeo area. Extra signage may also be needed.