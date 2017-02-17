Pre-K’s hit the ice with Traveland RV Storm

Pilot Butte School’s pre-kindergarten class keeps busy with community-based activities, like visits with RCMP officers. On Feb. 10, the children went skating with the Traveland RV Storm Junior B players from the Prairie Junior Hockey League.

Darla Verity, the pre-kindergarten teacher, said she decided to go with skating because it’s one of the many things her students are interested in.

“A lot of students were mentioning how they love to skate and how some are in hockey. I thought, ‘what a great opportunity for our students to learn from some of the best players that we have in our own community.’ I’m really big into community,” she said.

When the students went skating, it wasn’t the first time they had met the players. On Feb. 7, Verity invited the players to the school where they spent time with the students.

“It all came together as I spoke to the head coach, Karl McNish, and I said it would be cool if we could have the Storm players come out and meet our pre-kindergarten students so they connect a face to the event and then they get excited about coming to skate,” she said. “Then we thought, why don’t we have the players come to our physical education class? Then they could teach the game of hockey.”

The Storm players taught the students how to properly hold a stick, how to pass the puck and other skills that the students can use in the future.

“Storm is part of the community and a lot of people don’t know what we have here,” she said.

On Feb. 10, seven pre-kindergarten students and six Storm players hit the ice for an hour. The players helped the students learn to skate and built their confidence. The students visited the players’ locker room after their ice time.

“If you start them young to get that love of skating, it’s great. It’s a social skill you need. For some of these kids, it’s their first day skating. What a great experience to have your first skating event with some amazing players,” she said.

Verity said it’s important to have these kids get on the ice at an early age not only because it’s a social skill they can continue until they are seniors, but the school also takes the students skating as they get older.

Verity gets her students out in the community often. They go to the local library, visit the RCMP detachment in Emerald Park and other activities. These events wouldn’t be possible without other teachers, students, community members and parents assisting Verity either behind the scenes or by bringing the children to the events.

“I try to provide the best possible way to learn,” she said. “I’m not a good skater, so who better to introduce a three or four-year-old how to skate and play hockey than someone who is amazing on skates and is passionate about what they do?”

Karl McNish, coach of the Storm Junior B team, said it’s important the players get involved with the community and do events like these with the students.

“We want to be as involved as we possibly can with the community and anything we can do to help encourage the young guys and keep them positive – we’re all about trying to do that,” he said.

“We like to be role models in our community. We’re not just here as hockey players,” he said. “It’s important to us that we’re here not only to make (our players) better hockey players but better people and being part of the community and being involved with these little guys is a great thing for us to be part of.”