RM of Edenwold growing according to census

When Census Canada released their statistics for the country, RM of Edenwold council members were happy to hear they are the 19th largest municipality in Saskatchewan out of 953 and the second largest rural municipality in the province.

The municipalites included First Nations, cities and resort villages, to name a few.

Jana Jedic, one of the RM’s planners, said this was encouraging to see. The RM’s population is just under 4,500. When they reach 5,000, the RM could technically be considered a city.

“We’re not too far from that threshold,” she said.

“People are moving out. We must have something to offer them,” said Councillor Stan Capnerhurst.

“The interesting thing about that is we have a huge industrial sector in this municipality but these numbers are just residents. You don’t see that reflected in the growth numbers because the commercial and industrial side is not included in the census at all,” said Jedic.

Probation period ends for new CSO

Council voted to recognize the end of the newest Community Safety Officer (CSO), Cst. Les Ferris’, three-month probation period.

Councillor Dwayne Radmacher asked council if there was too much overlap with three CSOs working in the community. Coun. Capnerhurst said Cst. Ron Roteliuk and Cst. Rod Ash were working part time and Cst. Ferris was the only full time CSO.

“I’ve seen the part time officers out on the weekend,” Public Works Manager for Emerald Park, Wade Hoffman, said. “If Ferris is working Monday to Friday, obviously you’re not going to have him out on the weekends unless you’re going to incur some overtime.”

Coun. Radmacher commented on the cost of paying for three officers, but Councillor Tim Brodt said council knew about the increase in cost when they hired the third officer.

“I’d like to know what they’ve generated in the last little while,” Coun. Brodt said.

“I don’t think the intent here was for them to generate enough money,” said Councillor Craig. Strudwick. Coun. Radmacher and other members agree that wasn’t the original intention for the CSOs.

“But at the same token, we’re trying to make it a self-sufficient program,” said Coun. Brodt.

“At some point, there’s going to have to be a clearer direction of where we want them to focus their attention,” said Coun. Strudwick. “They’re getting pretty broad and in my mind it’s a little too much.”

“If you look at the amount of permits we have issued now, it’s definitely beneficial to have these guys on the road,” said Coun. Brodt.