École students making headway in preparation for RSO concert

Select schools from Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) are sending students to perform alongside the Regina Symphony Orchestra (RSO) in March and the budding musicians are hard at work to prepare for the event.

On Feb. 10, RSO principal flutist Marie-Noelle Berthelet and PVSD arts education consultant Kristen Myers visited École White City School’s music club to see how the group of roughly 15 students was coming along with their repertoire for the Link Up concert. Berthelet and Myers said the students were progressing well.

“They were really well-prepared and they’ve obviously been practicing their music. They were very advanced at the recorder. We really had a fun time working with them,” said Myers.

École participated last year and this year Balgonie Elementary School and Emerald Ridge Elementary School (ERES) are going to the concert for the first time. Balgonie and ERES are sending two classrooms each. Eleven other PVSD schools are also participating.

Link Up is a program initiated by Carnegie Hall in New York and its goal is to connect orchestras all over North America with their communities. It had never come to Saskatchewan before last year.

“The purpose is to connect orchestras with their local school communities and to build music education skills for teachers and students and to inspire students and expose them to a live symphony orchestra performance,” said Myers. “A lot of students may not have been to a concert hall or a live symphony performance.”

The program begins in the fall with teachers from PVSD attending an education day to go over techniques for teaching music. It focuses on playing the recorder, singing and dancing.

“Teachers and students are provided with free learning resources through the RSO from Carnegie Hall. The teachers then work in their classrooms and work with the students over the next several months on their repertoire in the resources,” said Myers. “During that time, teachers receive support from not only myself but a RSO musician. That includes a visit to the classroom.”

This year the final concert to conclude the program is March 10. The performances will be divided into a morning and afternoon performance because of the amount of students participating in the program. There are about 3,000 students expected to perform this year.

“Students participate along with the symphony. They sing and they dance and they play the recorder and they get the chance to demonstrate the things they’ve learned about music over the course of the program.”

It’s important to have a program like this available to students because it provides a connection to their music curriculum in their arts education class.

“It gives all of our students a chance to be exposed to learn an instrument. It’s hands-on learning; it’s real life. They can go home and demonstrate for their parents,” Myers said. “It connects them to visit a concert hall and visit a live symphony performance during the school day which is something that some students may not have the opportunity to do otherwise.”

Flutist Marie-Noelle Berthelet began playing the flute at age nine through her school. She was born in Quebec and has lived in Saskatchewan for 13 years. She was proud of how well the École students were doing when she visited Feb. 10.

“It was wonderful,” she said. “The kids did a really good job. They were well-prepared.”

Berthelet said the teacher, Charnelle Crawford, had done a good job preparing the students for the concert.

“I think they’re going to have a good time when they come to the show. They’re ready to go at this point,” she said.

Berthelet is just one member from the RSO going to schools and checking in on the students’ progress. She is also practicing the music for the concert so she is ready to perform alongside the students.

For students who are just starting to explore their love of music, Berthelet said not to be nervous.

“Just go for it,” she said. “Go for the participating factor. You’re there to participate, play music with us and experience the whole symphony.”