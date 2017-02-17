Traveland RV Storm Junior B team prepares for playoffs

The Prairie Junior Hockey League’s Traveland RV Storm Junior B team has had a successful season so far and coach Karl McNish hopes his team continues to do well as they approach playoffs.

“We’ve had a good season, considering we have nine rookies on our team this year,” he said.

As of Feb. 10, there were two regular season games left. Out of 38 games, the team has won 24, lost 11 with three additional overtime losses.

“We’re second in the south division in our league and third overall in the province,” said McNish. “We’re in a good position. We’ll finish second going into the playoffs, which starts Feb. 24 at home against the Assiniboine Rebels.”

McNish said the team is doing better this year than last.

“We had a slow start because we have these rookies, but we’re having a great finish. We’re in a great position to make what we hope to be our fourth run to the Keystone Cup, which is the Western Canadian Championship,” he said.

The increase in rookie players has not negatively impacted the team, but the team has run into challenges getting players to sign up.

“One of the challenges is getting players and having the time to go find these guys. Kids are busy now, so as they get into this 18 to 21-year-old age group, there are a lot of things that can get in the way, whether it be work or school,” he said.

McNish said he enjoys being a coach of this team because he gets to see the players’ progression.

“You get to see them go from coming out of their midget hockey to be young adults and grow into men,” he said. “It’s getting to see kids who have been doing this for 10 years now. I run into kids from 10 years ago and not only are they former players but they’re friends now. It’s a lot of fun.”

Some of the veteran players have stood out on the team this year, such as Cameron Lavoie.

“Our best player overall has been our 20-year-old goal tender, Cameron Lavoie from Regina. He has been outstanding. He’s in the running for Goalie of the Year award, so we’ll see how those last two games go.”

Team Captain Taylor Hoedel is another outstanding player.

“Not only is he a great player, he’s a great kid. He’s a great leader. We have a bunch of guys that we consider to be leaders. The rookies are no longer rookies in our mind. We’re all in this now for the long run.”

“The calibre of hockey is outstanding. This is as close to major junior hockey as you can get. We would love to have more fans come out and support it,” he said.

McNish said it’s important for the community to have a team like this so players can come out and enjoy the game.

“Not everyone can play in the NHL, but that doesn’t mean your hockey career is over and you can’t still have fun and be competitive and learn a lot of different things,” he said. “It’s a place to play before you go play senior hockey or go play recreation hockey as an adult. It’s a great bonding thing for these guys. They’ll have friends for the rest of their lives – new friends because they’re from all over the province. It’s a good experience.”