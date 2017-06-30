RM approves budget and mill rate

The RM of Edenwold approved their 2017-18 budget and mill rate at their June 27 council meeting.

The mill rate will be 4.4 per cent. Council reviewed eight different tax rate scenarios before agreeing on 4.4 per cent.

“They worked to mitigate assessment fluctuations between the agriculture, residential and commercial property classes that occurred within the municipality with the new 2017 assessment. As well as the new provincially-set school tax mill rates to try and be as revenue neutral as possible,” said Administrator Kim McIvor.

Council approved the budget and moved on to pass the bylaw for the mill rate factors. The factors are: 0.834 for agriculture, 0.97 for residential and 0.94 for commercial. This will generate a tax levy of $4,962,100. This is a 3.82 per cent increase from last year. The Coppersands trailer park is now part of the tax levy and council removed the $35 per lot street light levy, making the actual levy increase to 2.62 per cent.

The 2016 tax ley brought in $4,779,436.

For roadwork, Percival Drive, McLeod Road and Industrial Drive West are in the budget for geo-tech engineering in 2018.

“Betteridge Road initially was in the budget for 2017, but was removed when the grant applications were not successful making the cut for 2017 funding,” said McIvor. “The Balgonie Grid and Old 16 have also been discussed as possible road clay capping projects for 2018.”

In 2017, there are 10 road and street construction projects, which include: Grid 734, Nicklaus Place, Crawford Developments, Ratner Street and Carson Business Park.

Council approved $8,000 for maintenance of existing pavement structures for Emerald Park and $60,000 for other existing pavement structures within the RM.

The RM will purchase an oil distributor for $100,000 as part of the final phase of the three-year plan to upgrade the municipal pavement equipment fleet. In total, $480,000 was budgeted for capital equipment purchases. This includes: a tri-dump belly trailer and truck, a 15-foot mower, a new JD motor grader and a new water tanker.

A multipurpose fire truck will be split between the RM and Town of Pilot Butte. The RM will contribute $118,300.

Council discusses pesky critters and jumping cows

During the councillors’ reports, animal troubles were brought to the table. Councillor Wayne Joyce mentioned some particularly bothersome critters causing trouble on the Aspen Links Golf Course in Emerald Park. The animals include gophers, badgers and a weasel.

“They’re starting to come into yards,” he said.

At the June 13 council meeting, Coun. Joyce brought up a beaver that was causing damage. Since then, the beaver has moved on.

“A beaver took two trees down on the 18th hole,” he said.

The gopher problem is what’s concerning Coun. Joyce and his constituents.

“Part of the problem is you have to be at that right from the get-go in the spring and of course in the spring, the thing at the golf course is to get the green stuff going,” he said.

A ratepayer in Councillor Lorne Beer’s division contacted Councillor Tim Brodt. The grain producer is having some critter trouble, but they aren’t as tiny as gophers.

Cattle are escaping one farmer’s yard via jumping the fence and damaging crops in another farmer’s field. When the CSOs respond to the call, the cattle jump back over the fence onto their own land.

Coun. Brodt brought the issue to council to see what they could do to help the producer with damaged crops.

Last year, council discussed having an impound for escaped animals like cattle. The impound is available, but now the RM needs someone who will go and collect the cattle/other animals when they escape and bring them to the impound.

Council suggested the crop producer should contain the animals on his property and then the RM could send someone to pick them up.

“If he can get them in the impound, we’ll take it from there,” said Reeve Mitchel Huber.

Coun. Brodt read up on the Stray Animals Act and said the producer could lay charges against the cattle farmer and produce bills for the crop damage. Going forward, that is the recommendation council gave for the grain producers.