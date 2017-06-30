Increased rainfall improves topsoil moisture in southeast

By Brent Flaten

Integrated Pest Management Specialist

Rainfall was welcomed last week as topsoil moisture conditions were deteriorating. The amount of rain varied widely, ranging from eight millimetres to 112 millimetres in the Glenavon area.

As a result, the Glenavon area holds the record for the most precipitation (157 millimetre) received in the region since April 1.

Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as nine per cent surplus, 77 per cent adequate, 12 per cent short and two per cent very short.

Hayland and pasture topsoil moisture is rated as nine per cent surplus, 75 per cent adequate, 13 per cent short and three per cent very short. This is a significant improvement in soil moisture conditions.

Between 98 and 100 per cent of top soil in crop districts 1A, 1B and 2A have surplus to adequate topsoil moisture. However, crop districts 2B and 3ASE are still reporting 32 to 40 per cent, respectively, of cropland, hay land and pasture are short to very short topsoil moisture.

Due to earlier dry and cool conditions, hay fields in many areas are likely to yield less than expected.

In-crop weed control is underway in areas with active weed growth; however, strong winds have been delaying producers for several weeks now.

The majority of crop damage this past week was due to lack of moisture, wind and insects such as cutworms. Farmers are busy trying to control weeds and getting ready for haying.