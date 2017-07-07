Dance camp starts up early August

Summer fun comes in many shapes and sizes, including unique camps such as Dance Plus Emerald Park’s Summer Dance Camp.

From Aug. 2 to 3, dancers ages six and up can come to Dance Plus’ studio on Great Plains Road to learn new dance disciplines. Children who have not taken dance lessons before can attend to see what they would like to take in the fall. Dancers from other studios can also attend.

Amy Croteau, owner/operator of Dance Plus, said this is the sixth year the studio has held this dance camp.

“It’s for anyone that has dance experience from zero all the way up as far as you can go,” she said. “It’s the perfect chance to try dance as a whole or even just to try certain disciplines that they haven’t done before.”

The disciplines students can try out are: tap, jazz, ballet, lyrical, hip hop and musical theatre. Approximately 25 to 30 students typically attend. The dance camp costs $50.

The big challenge Croteau faces when organizing the camp is which week to hold the dance camp.

“Kids have so many options now so it’s hard to find a week that the kids aren’t at sleep-away camp or any of the new camps that are around,” she said. “I’ve always had good attendance, but it rotates every year as to who is available to come.”

Croteau said this camp is an important opportunity for local dancers to keep improving their skills during their time off.

“Any physical activity is good for all kids but we do take the summers off and it’s good for our dancers to have the opportunity to still be dancing throughout the summer,” she said.

In addition to her dance camp, Croteau’s studio will also have drop-in classes over the summer.

“Any of our dancers ages 10 and up can come to drop-in classes,” she said. “There are four throughout the summer. It’s so they can keep active, keep dancing and keep their flexibility up. Between the drop-in classes and the camp, it gives them an opportunity to spend a lot more time in the studio.”

Dance Plus’ past season went well. It ended in May and the new season will start in September.

“Our studio is competitive and we had a really good competitive season,” said Croteau. “We took our older dancers to Alberta and they placed really well and qualified for nationals. We weren’t able to attend but it was an honour to have qualified for that.”

The 12 to 18 year olds who got to travel to Alberta were unable to attend nationals because they occurred during school finals.

Registration for the new season is open and students can register at www.danceplusep.com