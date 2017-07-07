RM hires new assistant planner for summer

The RM of Edenwold has hired an assistant planner for the summer to help planners Paige Philips and Jana Jedlic gather information for the RM’s Official Community Plan (OCP).

Jessica Mitchell will be visiting businesses in Emerald Park, the Great Plains area and north of Highway 1 to add their voices to the OCP.

“We’re really excited to have her on board,” said Jedlic. “She’s helping us out with a lot of projects but the main one she’s going to be helping us out with is the business survey.”

During the public meetings in March, many businesses could not attend. The survey sent out in the winter is different from the new business survey that Mitchell will bring to businesses.

“For the survey we did in the winter months, we had a really great response from the residential sector but the form that we took probably wasn’t the best to reach out to the actual working population in the RM,” said Jedlic. “Some of the questions in that survey weren’t really tailored to that sector. This new survey is specifically tailored to reach out to the business community, including business owners, the people who run the businesses and everyone who works at them.”

The RM is holding a contest for the business survey. Survey responders can leave their name and contact information on the survey and be entered to win one of two $100 IGA gift cards.

Jedlic said the planners hope to get a good response from the businesses to add a different perspective. The information should be gathered and ready to share by the end of the summer.

“We’d like to have all the surveys in by the end of July or beginning of August,” said Mitchell.

Park Meadows lots for sale

The RM has three lots in Park Meadows available and people are already inquiring about the large lots.

Park Meadows was established in 1994. There were White City lagoons nearby at the time and the setbacks from those lagoons made it difficult to develop any housing on 12 acres of Park Meadows. The land was designated municipal reserve.

“Once these lagoons were decommissioned, that setback disappeared and now these lots were subdivided. They are zoned country residential – the same as the rest of the Park Meadows subdivision. Now they are up for sale on McDougall Auctions. It ends on July 20,” said Philips.

In order to sell the lots, the RM passed a bylaw in 2014. This bylaw had to be passed because they were changing the zoning of the 12 acres from municipal reserve to country residential.

“The money generated from the auction of these three lots has to go into our dedicated lands account,” said Philips. “These funds can only be used for three things: purchase of land for public use; development of public parks and public recreation facilities on existing public reserves, municipal reserves bar environmental reserves within the municipality or on any other municipality; and upgrading or replacing the same thing. This money would be going towards public facilities in some way.”

One example of what the money could go towards is the soccer centre in Emerald Park.

“There has been a lot of enthusiasm over these lots,” said Jedlic. “Before they were up for sale I don’t know how many phone calls we got here but we had a list of people to contact to let them know that they are up for sale.”

“It’s exciting to watch this process with the auction,” Jedlic said. “This is the first time the municipality has done an auction process like this, but so far it’s going well.”

Emerald Park soccer centre tender closed

The tender for the Emerald Park soccer centre has now closed. A construction timeline should be ready for the RM’s next council meeting on July 11. It will be discussed during that meeting.

RM developing pedestrian access plan

The RM planners are working to make pedestrian access plans required at the time of application for new commercial developments.

“The pedestrian access plan asks developers to show a pedestrian connection through the site and to connect to principle buildings,” said Jedlic. “In the commercial area, we would know where there are designated pedestrian routes to go to the building, to the adjacent building and how that would be defined, whether it’s paintings, signage, speed bumps – all those kinds of things.”

These access plans also have to be useable for people with limited mobility.

The bylaw that would make this a requirement will be on the table at the end of July.