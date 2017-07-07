Haying operations underway in southeast region

By Shannon Friesen – Acting Crop Management Specialist

In-crop weed control is underway and is nearing completion in some areas after several weeks of delay due to strong winds and wet conditions.

Haying operations are underway in the region. Three per cent of the hay crop has been cut and two per cent baled or ensiled.

Hay quality is rated as four per cent excellent, 38 per cent good, 37 per cent fair and 21 per cent poor. Due to less-than-ideal growing conditions, hay and pasture yields are expected to be less than normal.

Rainfall ranged from small amounts to 12 millimetres in the Briercrest area. The Glenavon area, which received a small amount of rain this week, holds the record (157 millimetres) for the greatest amount of precipitation in the region since April 1.

Topsoil moisture condition on cropland is rated as three per cent surplus, 61 per cent adequate, 32 per cent short and four per cent very short. Hay land and pasture topsoil moisture is rated as one per cent surplus, 57 per cent adequate, 33 per cent short and nine per cent very short.

Crop districts 3ASE (Ceylon-Radville area) and 2A (Weyburn area) report that 57 and 65 per cent of cropland, respectively, is short to very short topsoil moisture, and 90 and 77 per cent of hay land and pasture, respectively, are short to very short topsoil moisture.

Overall, most crops are in good-to-excellent condition and development is normal or ahead of schedule for this time of year. However, due to unfavourable growing conditions, 45 per cent of the oilseeds, 29 per cent of the pulse crops, 33 per cent of spring cereals and 12 per cent of fall cereals are reported to be behind their normal development stage for this time of the year.

Producers are hoping for calmer days so they can complete spraying and warm days to help invigorate crops, hay and pasture.

Crop damage this past week was attributed to flooding, wind and insects, mainly cutworms.