Congratulations Greenall graduates!

Greenall High School celebrated their class of 2017’s graduation June 29. One hundred sixty students showed off their fancy attire and academic success.

Principal Randy Wihlidal congratulated the students on their hard work.

“We as a school have experienced a lot of ups and downs during the past year – some good and some not – but it became apparent as the newcomer to the building that we are a school that is built on hard work and resolve,” he said. “When faced with adversity, we picked ourselves up, brushed ourselves off and moved on with the business at hand, which was making sure we were able to sit here tonight and experience the graduation of Greenall High School.”

“I wish you all the best in what life has to offer after high school,” said Wihlidal.

Mayor Frank Thauberger of Balgonie brought greetings from Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) Board of Education.

“We are proud of the people you have grown to be and your leadership in creating a welcoming school environment for all,” he said.

Thauberger also extended thanks to the parents and staff at Greenall for their role in the graduates’ lives.

“We know how important the role of a caring adult is in the lives of students,” he said. “Thank you teachers and staff for nurturing our students with not only your knowledge, but with your kindness and acceptance. Parents: thank you for raising such caring and generous students and supporting them to stay in school.”

Hailey Silversides was chosen to be valedictorian for her graduating class. She was also the recipient of many awards, including the Governor General’s Academic Award and the Balgonie Elks Lodge #572 Scholarship. Silversides chose to centre her speech on choices.

“Life is made up of choice: conscious and unconscious choices that shape each and every day and, in turn, our lives and ourselves,” she said.

Silversides said she and her graduating class are now facing more difficult choices.

“We’re entering a world where our decisions come with drastic consequences and big responsibilities. But in our day to day lives, these choices can seem mundane and unimportant,” she said. “The fact is, these choices pile up unnoticed until one day, they make up your life. Then we see all the choices we would change – small, mundane choices that would have granted us vastly different results in the end. If only we would have paid more attention to these choices.”

Silversides said it’s important to acknowledge these choices and she encouraged her classmates to make the hard choices.

“Truly look at life and see all the choices you have the power to make everyday and the extraordinary results they can produce,” she said. “You decide what your life looks like every second of every day through your perspective, your attitude and your outlook. You are entirely responsible because you have the choice.”

“Make the choice to live exactly the life you want no matter what comes your way,” said Silversides. “It’s true that not every choice is in our power and that sometimes life deals us a hand we would rather not play, but what’s important is how you choose to face what you can’t control.”

Greenall High School teacher Rob Schimnosky was the guest speaker at the graduation. He congratulated students on making it through the school year with their heads above the water. He said it seemed like just yesterday the students were grade 9s just entering Greenall. The graduating class’ theme was: sand through the glass sure falls in a hurry. He referenced an article he read to explain why it seemed time passed so quickly. He used the example of driving to work – how many people remembered driving to work over the last 20 days? Not many. It’s also applicable to household chores or other repeated activities.

“The brain, in the interest of freeing up connections to more important things, compresses all of those memories – for me, that’s hundreds of 20-minute drives, thousands of hours of the road – it compresses all of that into one single memory,” Schimnosky said.

This makes time pass quickly because there are not many memories between milestones or novel experiences that stand out in a person’s memory.

Schimnosky gave the students a few tips on how to slow time down: go places, do stuff, see things and meet people. He recommended travelling, but students could also join activities at university or in communities like volunteer groups.

During the graduation ceremony, the graduate choir sang “For Good” and Sydney Sulymka and Kaitlyn-Mae Smith sang “Here’s to Song.”

During the presentation of awards and scholarships, many students received recognition for their hard work.

GREENALL GRADUATE AWARDS & SCHOLARSHIPS

PVSD Leadership Award: Mackenzie Chittenden

PVSD Student Success Award: Devan Litz

Ben Grebinski Achievement Award: Haylee Moore

Elliott Humanitarian Award: Rae-Anne Pilsner

Darcy Mossing Award: Sydney Sulymka

GrAMPA Award: Kaitlyn-Mae Smith

Greenall High School “Citizenship” Award: Devan Litz

PVTA Scholarship: Hannah Martin and Breanna Watt

McLean Centennial Scholarship: Cassandra Gorniak and Eden Engelbrecht

Saskatchewan Youth Apprenticeship Scholarship: John Matthew Seiferling

Knights of Columbus Citizenship Award: Rylie Reichel

University of Regina Centennial Merit Scholarships: Jacob Asmundson, Tianna Chorney, Jadon Donais, Quinne Craigie, Cassandra Gorniak, Palak Kaushal, Kendra Klinger, Janelle Kowalchuk, Courtney Kuffner, Dakota McAlpin, Peri Moulding, Tanille Nyeste, Valerie Oancia, Rylie Reichel, Sydney Sulymka, Natalie Toderan and Emily Tomyn

University of Regina Centennial Merit Plus Scholarships: J’Lynn Aquin, Mackenzie Chittenden, Haylee Moore, Rae-Anne Pilsner, Hailey Silversides, Briana Hess, Bryn Olson, Noah Sampson and Emily Tomyn

University of Regina Luther College Entrance Scholarships: J’Lynn Aquin, Kaitlyn Goebel, Briana Hess, Kendra Klinger, Courtney Kuffner, Layne Legien, Carson Leurer, Dakota McAlpin, Haylee Moore, Peri Moulding, Haley Nakonechni, Tanille Nyeste, Bryn Olson, Cassandra Potts, Mykinna Reifferschneid and Emily Tomyn

University of Regina Faculty of Business Administration Excellence Awards: Dawson Bentz, Kendall Leib, Ryan Swetlow and Mackenzie Tech

Balgonie Elks Lodge #572 Scholarships: Hailey Silversides

Saskatchewan General Proficiency Awards: J’Lynn Aquin, Haylee Moore, Noah Sampson and Hailey Silversides

Governor General’s Academic Award: Hailey Silversides