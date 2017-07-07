Leko’s Conservation Corner: clean, drain and dry your boat

by Lindsey Leko

Well, fishing season is well underway and the fish are biting. As many of you may be aware, there is a threat to our provincial waters that we want all anglers and boaters to be aware of. Aquatic invasive species such as zebra and quagga mussels pose a significant danger to our fisheries and water infrastructure in Saskatchewan. This has been a huge problem in many southern states and eastern Canada and it is now a real threat to our clean waters.

These aquatic invaders pose several threats to our waters:

Valuable sportfish populations could be damaged as the zebra mussels in their vast numbers out-compete other organisms that fish eat. Simply put, they will disrupt our aquatic food chain.

The mussels attach themselves to hard surfaces and plug water intake structures such as water treatment plants and large power plants. Maintenance of these structures in areas already infested with zebra mussels cost millions of dollars annually.

Sharp-edged mussel shells wash up on beaches and can be hazardous to people.

As they are large filter feeders, these mussels can consume organic pollutants, passing them up the food chain to any fish or waterfowl that may prey on them.

Back in the 1980s, these nasty little critters made their way to North America in the ballast tanks of ocean-going ships. They are slowly making their way from the east and have been found in Manitoba and in border-states such as Minnesota, Montana and North Dakota.

Zebra mussels get their name from the striped pattern of their shells and can grow to a maximum length of about 50 millimetres. A single female zebra mussel can lay up to one million eggs in one year. Zebra mussel larvae can also survive in water contained in bait buckets, bilges, ballast bags or any other water moved from an infested lake or river.

Zebra mussels can be transferred from one waterbody to another easily as they can live out of water for up to seven days. They attach themselves to boats, nets, docks, swim platforms and boat lifts. They can be moved to a new waterbody on any of these objects. They also can attach to aquatic plants.

The Government of Saskatchewan is focusing on watercraft inspections, disinfecting high-risk watercraft entering the province and raising awareness about the issue. But we need your help.

To prevent the spread of these invasive species, staff from the Ministry of Environment, including conservation officers, will conduct roadside inspections at various locations across the province. If you happen to pass by one of these locations, please slow to 60 km/hr and follow any signs or instructions.

The Canada Border Services Agency is also working with the province by screening incoming boats from the United States for signs of aquatic invasive species. If they pose any type of a risk, these boats will be ordered to the closest decontamination site.

Saskatchewan has two decontamination units that will make their way around the province over the summer.

If you purchased a boat in the United States, please be conscientious about the originating state and whether they have invasive species. If they do, and you bring your boat into Saskatchewan, then your boat may be a threat to our clean waters.

Before returning home from out of province, visiting or moving between waters within the province, please remember to clean, drain and dry your watercraft and all related equipment to ensure it is free of invasive species.

We can all play a part in protecting our waters by doing the following:

Clean and inspect the watercraft, trailer, equipment and all gear that made contact with the water. Remove all visible plants, animals and mud. Scrub/scrape grainy surfaces that feel like sandpaper, as this could be young mussels too small to see. Inspect the watercraft, trailer and vehicle.

Drain all onboard water from the motor, live well, bilge and ballast tanks. Leave plugs out during transport and storage.

Make sure the hull of the boat is above the plug hole when checking to see if water is in the ballast area under the deck of the boat. This is best accomplished at the boat ramp when pulling boat out of water on an incline. This is also the time to drop the motor’s leg and drain engine water out of the leg.

Dry your watercraft, equipment and all related gear completely after each use, preferably for at least five days while leaving compartments open to dry.

This is a practice we want all boaters and watercraft users to follow, even if you are only moving between waters within the province. We need to act as if these invasive mussels are already here and make clean, drain and dry part of our normal routine.

If you find or suspect aquatic invasive species, report any sightings to the nearest Ministry of Environment office or call the TIP Line at 1-800-667-7561.

Until next time: keep your boat clean and dry.

Editor’s note: Ministry of Environment conservation officer Lindsey Leko has spent more than 25 years as a conservation officer in Saskatchewan. For many years, Officer Leko contributed a column to local papers on a variety of issues related to hunting, fishing, and other resource-related issues. If you have questions, please contact lindsey.leko@gov.sk.ca.