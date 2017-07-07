White City makes final decision on rink location

After hearing the public’s opinion on the outdoor rink location in White City, the council decided to stay with its current location at the corner of Deneve Drive.

Council heard the Wheatland Delegation Committee at their June 12 council meeting. Town Manager Ken Kolb said at the previous meeting on May 29, council had reaffirmed their decision to go ahead with the Deneve Drive location. But they still listened to Wheatland June 12.

“We were contacted by the Wheatland delegation to not start construction until they had an opportunity to present to council,” said Kolb. “That’s why they came to the meeting and presented to council.”

Council listened to their concerns and Kolb said there was extensive deliberation.

“In the end, they decided that this was the best location for this,” he said. “We’re continuing to work with the people that are affected directly by this to try to mitigate as much impact on them as we can. I’ve always said we want to be good neighbours.”

At the June 26 council meeting, council went In Camera and after deliberating, they decided to continue with their original location.

At the June 12 meeting, lawyer Rick Hischebett gave his interpretation of the Planning and Development Act that covers environmental reserve land. The Town of White City also had their lawyer look at the Act.

“We looked at the legislation and we were pretty confident that the legislation provided us the authority to use the environmental reserve as a public space and put recreation facilities on there,” Kolb said. “If it’s an environmental reserve, (the Act) prevents the municipality from selling it off and putting commercial or something else in there.”

“The intent is to keep using it as a public space. That’s essentially what we’re doing,” he said. “After the Wheatland Delegation came in and insisted on the definition between two sections of the legislation – one for environmental reserve and one for municipal reserve – I was looking through the legislation for a definition of park and there really isn’t one.”

Kolb asked the Town’s lawyer to look through court files and see if there was a case that had a definition for what park space is.

“They came back and said for an environmental reserve such as this, it can be used as an active public space and you can put recreation facilities on it,” said Kolb. “We are confident that what we’re doing is in the spirit of what the legislation is guiding us and in terms of what the community members want in this community as well.”

One case found was from 2014 in Ontario. It defines a public park as “a recreational area consisting largely of open space, which may include a playground, swimming pool, arena, playfield.”

“We checked with a number of different agencies about the use of environmental reserve,” he said. “Essentially, it’s municipally-owned land that is meant to be used as a public space in some way.”

The outdoor rink will occupy only 30 per cent of the environmental reserve land. The rest will remain park space.

“It is environmental reserve land and we are going to be sensitive to that,” said Kolb. “We’re going to try to do something unique there that is going to help blend things in and create a more active environmental space. We will put a play structure in there at some point in time, but I think we’re going to try and do some different things with trees and plants to build that up and maintain the space as it was previously for residents. It’s not always going to be the same but we’ll try and do our best.”

“It’s balancing the needs of the residents that were there and have been there for 30 years and enjoyed the space and balancing the needs of a growing community that requires recreational amenities and is demanding recreational amenities,” he said. “That’s the trade-off between growing and trying to maintain things the way they are.”

In terms of a barrier between the residents and the rink, Kolb said council is looking at a natural barrier such as trees instead of a fence.

“Because it is environmental reserve, we want to create a more green-friendly option,” he said. “Most of those properties have trees right on their property line, so in order to put a fence in there we would actually have to take out trees, which goes against what this whole space is for.”

The rink is still on schedule to be completed in October. Construction began June 20.