Threshing Bee celebrates community and Canada

Fifteen-year-old Taylor Strudwick and his 12-year-old cousin Aidan have a passion for age-old farm equipment and they were able to show off their threshing machines from the 1940s at the RM of Edenwold’s Threshing Bee Aug. 12.

At about seven years old, Taylor was interested in old threshing machines. He and his cousin decided to each buy one.

“On mine we had to do a bit of work,” said Taylor. Aidan’s also required repairs.

At the Threshing Bee, the Strudwick boys showed those gathered at the RM Maintenance Shop how farmers used the threshing machines.

“We’re going to pitch a couple of sheaves in them and demonstrate how they worked back in the day,” said Taylor.

Threshing in the early days of farming was different than today.

“(Today) it’s done in one process and back then there was three or four steps to harvesting,” said Taylor.

First, farmers would bind the cut grain stalks, making them into sheaves. The sheaves would be stooked to keep the grain heads off the ground in the field prior to threshing. Next, the sheaves would be picked and put in the threshing machine.

The Strudwick boys said they were excited to use the threshing machines at the maintenance shop.

“We’ve tested them out with a few sheaves,” said Aidan.

Craig Strudwick, RM of Edenwold councillor and father to Taylor, said it was interesting to see the progression of the threshing machines from his son’s model to the newer ones that were also displayed at the maintenance shop.

“For some reason, these two boys seem to have gotten the bug in them for this kind of stuff,” said Craig.

When he first found out his son and nephew wanted to invest in the threshing machines, Craig said he didn’t understand why.

“I know what’s involved in running them and it’s not easy work, but it’s fun to do something like (the threshing bee) for a few hours then you can put it away again. I don’t think I would ever want to do it all day long,” he said.

The threshing machine demonstrations weren’t the only activities for residents of the RM to do at the Threshing Bee. The event also served as a celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday. There was a bouncy castle, face painters, music by Rebecca Penner and autographs from 2017 Saskatchewan High School Rodeo Queen Shelby Lockie. Volunteers from DCD Strudwick Farms, Balgonie Volunteer Fire Department and Pilot Butte Volunteer Fire Department helped make the afternoon a success.

Donations for the Regina Food Bank were also accepted at the Threshing Bee. Wade Hoffman, public works manager for Emerald Park, delivered the donations to the food bank. The total was 191 pounds.

Reeve Mitchell Huber of the RM said the day was about bringing community members young and old together.

As someone who currently farms, Huber said it was interesting to see the comparisons of the older farm equipment to the brand new machines.

“When I found out the Strudwicks were bringing a couple (threshing machines) back to life I found myself excited,” he said.

Huber’s son farms full-time with him and his grandson was also at the Threshing Bee, bringing together multiple generations of farmers.

“(My son) has never seen this kind of thing happen before,” he said. “We’re going to take some pictures, tell some stories and reflect with the old guys and try to teach the young guys.”