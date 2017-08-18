RM gathers results from business survey

The RM of Edenwold’s assistant planner, Jessica Mitchell, spent the summer gathering information for their business survey and is now compiling the results to add to the RM’s Official Community Plan (OCP).

Mitchell handed out 700 surveys to businesses in Emerald Park and north of Highway 1 in early July. In one month, the RM received 120 back.

“It was good to get out and physically hand the copies to these people and chat with them and see what their concerns were,” she said.

Those who returned their surveys were entered to win one of two IGA $100 gift cards. The winners were Ashley Greiner and Jackie Weisgarber.

In the survey, the RM asked questions directed at commuters who work in the area but don’t live in the RM.

“We feel like that demographic has grown quite a bit with the large franchises that are coming and employing 50 to 100 people, like the dealerships and IGA,” said Mitchell. “We felt like that demographic changes things in terms of transportation and housing. Those are the topics we tackled in the survey.”

Mitchell said it was worth it to do the survey because now the RM can learn why some people choose to work but not live in the RM. These answers, along with other data from the survey, are being compiled in a report that will be shared with the public and RM council.

“Approximately 78 per cent of employees commute from outside the Emerald Park/White City region,” she said.

Mitchell said these commuters are likely experiencing issues with all the construction. While the RM cannot control the work on Highway 1, Mitchell said the RM could help in other ways, such as encouraging car pooling or connecting with Regina Transit Services to have buses come out to Emerald Park.

“The data we found supported the idea that maybe there is a demographic interested in this kind of idea,” she said.

Twenty per cent of people said they would participate in an employee shuttle and 45.4 per cent said maybe.

“That’s enough people to justify looking into this a bit more.”

When it came to housing, 35 per cent of responders said they rented and 65 per cent owned their own homes.

“There are substantial amounts of people that rent housing that maybe can’t find anything in Emerald Park,” she said.

The most popular form of housing is the single-family dwelling in Emerald Park, but 20 per cent of respondents live in multi-unit dwellings, such as apartments.

“We wanted to find out if there was an appetite for other kinds of housing, whether it be condos or apartments. We know in the past we’ve had some feedback saying, ‘no, we only want single-family housing.’”

“People said they would love to live here but they really can’t afford it,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell said the RM appreciated the business’ support with the survey and thanked responders for their feedback. The survey is still online and people can still respond: www.surveymonkey.com/r/edenwold