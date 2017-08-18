Private liquor store opens in Pilot Butte

Happy Hour Cold Beer, Wine and Spirits is a private liquor store that offers a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages for budding connoisseurs to try.

Allen Kilback and his wife Denise decided to open Happy Hour in late 2016 when the provincial government announced Pilot Butte would be awarded a private liquor store.

“The original term ‘happy hour’ was formed by William Shakespeare,” said Allen. “It was about bringing friends and family together to celebrate.”

Allen and Denise chose that for the store’s name so that customers could experience those happy times with their friends and family.

“They can come here, purchase their stuff and take it home and celebrate and have their happy hour anywhere and everywhere,” said Allen.

Happy Hour has a variety of options for people to try when they visit the store. There is a liquid library, which has books that focus on the history of certain alcoholic beverages.

The barrel display tables can also turn into areas to host events such as wine tastings.

“We can offer wine tastings and samplings for people that aren’t familiar with different countries or if they’re always staying with the same wine in a certain area all the time. It’s nice to get people to venture out and try different ones,” said Denise. “We carry 13 different countries of wines – reds, whites, rosé.”

Happy Hour also offers a unique walk-in cooler that holds their beer.

“We have a really great selection of your coolers, sliders and cool/chilled wines … We complement everything in the store with some Italian meats and cheeses,” said Denise.

The growler station gives customers the opportunity to fill up their growlers and howlers in-store.

Craft beer has found a home on many shelves in Happy Hour. The beer comes from all over Canada. Allen and Denise hope to fill all their shelves in the walk-in cooler with craft beer.

The whisky and scotch area has certain brands that range in price.

“We’re really trying to tap into unique and different scotches to bring in, along with some bourbons as well,” said Denise. “There are a lot of scotch connoisseurs around and whisky connoisseurs.”

“There is a small batch from a New York distiller – it’s one of the finest distillers in North America,” said Allen. “When they make stuff, they have an allocation throughout Canada. They allocated four cases to Saskatchewan, we bought two of them.”

Allen said he and his wife are trying to create a “destination place.”

“We need to be different, and that’s what our strategy is – to go sourcing for new products,” said Allen.

There is a mixology station for people to pick up the necessary ingredients to mix drinks. It’s a “one-stop shop.”

Allen and Denise are learning more about the liquor industry thanks to their new store.

“Before the store, I drank beer,” said Allen. “Denise drank wine. But we’re really expanding our knowledge.”

Happy Hour holds special events, such as an infusion class where people learn how to infuse their spirits such as vodka with blueberries or another type of fruit in order to have uniquely flavoured vodka. They will also provide liquor for weddings and other special events.

“We want to be part of the community,” said Allen.