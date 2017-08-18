Crop report for Aug. 1 to 7

By Shannon Friesen – Acting Crop Management Specialist

Harvest continues in the region as four per cent of the crop is now combined and three per cent is swathed or ready to straight-cut. The five-year (2012-2016) average for this time of year is one per cent combined and three per cent swathed or ready to straight-cut.

Seventy-three per cent of the fall rye, 41 per cent of the winter wheat, 19 per cent of the lentils, 14 per cent of the field peas, three per cent of the oats and two per cent of the barley are now in the bin, while one per cent of the canola has been swathed.

Much of the region received much-needed rainfall last week, ranging from trace amounts to 40 millimetres in the Baildon area. The Glenavon area holds the record for the most precipitation (184 millimetres) in the region since April 1.

Although the rain will help replenish the topsoil and fill out later-seeded crops, it will be of little benefit to those crops that are already drying down.

Topsoil moisture conditions have slightly improved thanks to the rain. Topsoil moisture on cropland is rated as 22 per cent adequate, 48 per cent short and 30 per cent very short. Hay land and pasture topsoil moisture is rated as 12 per cent adequate, 48 per cent short and 40 per cent very short.

Reported crop yields are anywhere from average to well-below average, while the quality of combined crops has been reported as good to excellent so far. The majority of crop damage is attributed to lack of moisture, strong winds, high temperatures and insects such as aphids.

Producers continue to spray for diamondback moths in canola as economic thresholds are reached. Haying operations have generally wrapped up and reported yields are significantly lower than normal; there is a shortage of hay in much of the region.

Producers are busy combining, clearing bins for harvest and scouting for pests.