Emerald Park musician releasing EP

Alexandra Barabe, AKA Zana, has been invested in creating music since high school and her first EP, This is Zana, will be released Aug. 22.

“I started doing classical vocal training when I started high school. I didn’t decide I wanted to pursue music for a career and take it more seriously until after high school,” twenty-year-old Barabe explained. “Originally, I was going to go into sciences at the University of Regina.”

After one semester, Barabe decided to follow a more musical path. In 2016, Barabe wanted to make a collection of songs.

“I had two singles out already and I was like, ‘I really want a body of work that I can use and use it to play live,’” she said.

Barabe was going to release an album instead of an EP, but changed her mind.

“I did all my recording last year and this year I decided that instead of dropping the ball and releasing them all in one go, I’m going to release five of them now and then save a couple for potentially next year.”

Barabe described her genre of music as dark pop.

“I like that genre because it’s music that’s electronic and has a beat but it’s not just writing about generic stuff,” she said. “It’s more about real issues or things that I go through that are personal to me.”

Barabe is having a release show Aug. 25 to celebrate her new EP at The Owl at the University of Regina. The show will begin at 9 p.m. Advance tickets are $10.

Trifecta, a Regina artist collective Barabe joined January 2017, is holding the event. Barabe will be one of the few performers that night.

“I started getting more and more involved with Trifecta by supporting them in the community and the concert series they would put on,” she said. “Last year I was volunteering and getting more familiar with the scene.”

With her EP release coming up, Barabe is now focusing on booking tour dates.

“I’ll be heading out west and doing a mini-tour,” she said. “I want to keep working on my song writing and developing better stuff for the future.”

Her main goal is to keep pursuing music. She hopes listeners connect to her songs.

“That’s the reason I decided to pursue music,” Barabe said. “Music has always been a rock for me and there for me throughout my life and the issues that I face. I hope I can relate to people in the same way and also provide a fun, energetic aspect to it with my pop genre.”

For more information about the EP, follow “This is Zana” on Facebook.