Plainsview hires new CEO

Fintan Ryan’s 27 years of experience working at credit unions in Ireland was not the only reason he decided to pursue the job of CEO of Plainview Credit Union. His heart was also invested in this new opportunity. Ryan’s girlfriend works in Yorkton for another credit union and he said “it’s easier than commuting from Ireland.”

“I quite like the way the credit union movement in Canada is set up because your services are much more expansive then the services we have in Ireland,” he said. “It was a good opportunity to mix business with my personal life.”

Ryan spent the last 14 years as CEO of Tralee Credit Union, one of the top 15 credit unions in Ireland. Ryan’s experience includes being involved with committees at the regional and national level. He was a founding director of the national Credit Union Managers Association (CUMA). Ryan served as Vice Chair and Chair of that organization.

“Credit unions in Ireland are very strong. There were 400 credit unions in Ireland 10 years ago and now there are 280. The reason for that is to get scale. Similarly, credit unions in Canada are doing the same thing. They are down-sizing the numbers and trying to keep branches open,” he said. “The difference in Ireland is the breadth of services. We’re not allowed to offer mortgages, credit cards or debit cards. Therefore, the scale of the opportunities is quite different. Whereas in Canada, the scale of opportunity is huge because we can offer all those things.”

Now that he is the CEO, Ryan said he has spent the last two weeks visiting the Plainsview branches. By meeting the employees, he is gathering ideas for what they would like to see change or improved.

“My plan is to come in and get the ideas from people and then try and support the people to actually make those ideas work,” he said.

“Plainsview has very strong membership. We have 10,000 members in this area and 11 branches. It’s a struggle to keep 11 branches open,” Ryan said. “The advantage Plainsview has is that because it’s a credit union, it doesn’t work for profit and therefore we don’t have shareholders in Toronto shouting at us … Our shareholders are the people out in those branches that we’re working for. We have that advantage over other institutions. But even given that advantage, it’s still a struggle to keep 11 branches open because it’s quite costly.”

Ryan said the plan for the next number of years is to keep the branches open and improve the services.

“My goal would be to have more members using more services more regularly, which then makes us more relevant to our communities,” he said.

One of the challenges Plainsview faces is competing with banks and their resources.

“Our aim is to try to make ourselves as relevant locally so if we’re relevant locally and our members are using us, then we maintain a presence in the community,” he said.