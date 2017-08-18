School of Rock opening in Regina

A unique music program for people of any age is coming to Regina and its Emerald Park franchise owner is excited for class to be in session.

School of Rock is different than other music lessons.

“It’s a performance-based music education company that educates kids on teaching music, but they get the kids into bands and they focus on learning songs and playing music and becoming friends – basically getting them into bands and up on stage performing,” said Roland Schulz, president and franchise owner of School of Rock Regina.

Before joining their bands, individual private music instruction on guitar, bass, vocals, keyboards and/or drums is offered. After every season, which lasts four months, the students perform on stage.

“(School of Rock) is very community orientated,” Schulz said. “If you’ve ever taken a music lesson, you go take your lesson then you go home and practice and the next week you take your music lesson again. Here, you take a 45-minute music lesson but that lesson is focused on certain songs that you’re going to be playing in three months.”

“With the different songs you play, you might be playing with different people,” Schulz said.

Schulz said the students learn the most when they’re on stage performing.

On Aug. 12, the Western Canada Tour of School of Rock came to Regina for two performances. The house bands were from the Calgary and Winnipeg schools, which are two out of 200 School of Rock locations worldwide. The bands played songs by Aerosmith, Led Zeppelin, Blue Oyster Cult, Bryan Adams, Foo Fighters and Green Day, among others.

“These kids that came from Calgary and Winnipeg, they’re the all-stars of the school,” Schulz said. “These guys are really into music and they want to play … They can audition to be in the house band and that’s what these kids have done. The house band for each school can go out and tour around in the community and play at different things.”

Once in the house band, students can audition to be in the All Star Program.

“The All Star Program is about one per cent of all the kids in the whole network. There are about 25,000 kids in the network of School of Rock.” One student was chosen from Winnipeg and he was the only player from Canada chosen. He toured the United States in spring 2017.

“It’s a great experience for kids,” Schulz said.

Regina’s school will be one of six School of Rock schools in Canada. Five more are set to open in the future in Vancouver, bringing the total to 11. Regina’s will open in late September or early October of 2017.