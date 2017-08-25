Crop report from Aug. 8 to 14

By Shannon Friesen – Acting Crop Management Specialist

Despite some rain delays, harvest is nicely progressing in the southeast region. Eleven per cent of the crop is now in the bin while 10 per cent is swathed or ready to straight-cut. This is well ahead of the five-year (2012-2016) average for this time of year of six per cent combined and 11 per cent swathed or ready to straight-cut.

Rainfall throughout the week has delayed some producers for a few days but most are expecting to be back in the field by the weekend. The Maryfield and Indian Head areas reported 22 millimetres of rain this past week while the Alida area has reported receiving the most precipitation (197 millimetres) in the region since April 1.

Although the rain will help later-seeded crops fill, the rain will be of little benefit to those crops that are rapidly drying down or have already been combined. Many pastures and hay land in the region are in need of significant rainfall to help them recover from the earlier hot and dry conditions.

Topsoil moisture conditions continue to improve thanks to the rain. Topsoil moisture on cropland is rated as 30 per cent adequate, 44 per cent short and 26 per cent very short. Hay land and pasture topsoil moisture is rated as 20 per cent adequate, 41 per cent short and 39 per cent very short.

Reported crop yields are anywhere from average to well below average while quality of combined crops has been reported as good-to-excellent so far.

However, there are some crops coming off with smaller sized seeds than normal and with lighter bushel weights. Swathing canola and timing of desiccation have been challenging due to different stages of maturity.

The majority of crop damage this past week is attributed to hail, lack of moisture and insects such as diamondback moths.

Producers are busy combining, clearing bins for harvest and hauling bales.