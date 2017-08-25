Kronau celebrates 100 years of the pilgrimage

Every year, Kronau celebrates the pilgrimage of the feast of the assumption of our Blessed Mother, but this year they held a special two-day celebration for their 100th anniversary of their grotto’s construction to bring their community together.

Darrell Herauf, the chairperson of St. Peter’s Heritage Society and the pilgrimage celebration, said planning the big event took a year.

“We wanted to make this special,” he said. “It started for me with a dream a couple of years ago with my grandfathers on my mother’s and father’s side saying, ‘we would like you to get involved here and make this 100th special please.’ I couldn’t refuse.”

Herauf put together a team to help make the celebration special.

“It’s been 100 years since our grandfathers and grandmothers built the grotto,” he said. “We thought we owed it to them to keep the dream alive.”

Herauf said the yearly pilgrimage celebration is an opportunity for neighbours and friends to come together to celebrate the feast that honours the Blessed Mother. This year, Kronau community members were encouraged to invite their families for the celebration and to even hold family reunions during the celebration. Herauf said he was “blown away” by how many people attended. Although they did not count attendees, Herauf said he suspected as many as 1,000 people came over the course of the weekend.

“We set up extra tents to house the good people in case the weather was either too hot or rainy, but we didn’t really need it,” he said. “We absolutely had a perfect weekend. Everyone enjoyed themselves immensely. Everyone got a chance to renew some old friendships. There was a lot of smiling, a lot of laughing, a lot of tears and we had a chance to worship together, which was just a fantastic experience.”

After the mass by Archbishop Don Bolen on Aug. 13, photographer Chris Frey flew a drone overtop the crowd and took a group photo to commemorate the special weekend.

In addition to the special mass by Archbishop Bolen, Herauf and the pilgrimage committee extended their events on Aug. 12 to include more than Eucharist Adoration.

“We had a number of special functions to entertain children,” he said,

After mass, a supper of hot dogs and hamburgers was provided. They also added a concert done by the Trudel and Anderson family.

“People were so impressed,” Herauf said.

Next, everyone gathered to watch the movie Song of Bernadette. The congregation was also able to watch the meteor shower that occurred the evening of Aug. 12.

On Aug. 13, the Stations of the Cross were celebrated. Once again, the Trudel and Anderson family preformed.

“I couldn’t believe how full the church was,” Herauf said.

After lunch, there was the benediction and reconciliation in the church, followed by the rosary said in the grotto. Members of a nearby First Nations reservation came and did a smudge ceremony at the grave of the first priest in Kronau who also initiated the construction of the grotto.

“It was his dream to build the grotto as a replica of the grotto of Lourdes in France,” Herauf said.

It was important to have the big celebration because it helped people remember what is important in their lives.

“In our busy lives, we get so wrapped up in the affluence of our lives that we somehow and sometimes forget what’s really important and it boils down to family, because you can have everything in the world that the world can provide and you may not be happy. Your faith is what is going to carry you through the rough times,” Herauf said. “It’s great when everyone is doing well and they’re affluent, but when we have too much of what the world offers, we forget that we need each other. This is an opportunity to get the people together and to share their faith – to drop their guard and say, ‘I really miss you. It’s good to see you.’ To me, it’s an opportunity to step back in time and touch base with what’s really important.”