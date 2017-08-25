Playground officially completed in Balgonie

To celebrate the completion of Balgonie’s new playground on Main Street, the Balgonie Youth Committee held a street dance and farmer’s market Aug. 18.

“We did the street dance to get the community together and we decided to add a market for something different,” said Aleesha Bliss, chairperson of the Balgonie Youth Committee.

There were 12 booths at the market. The Balgonie Volunteer Fire Fighters were also in attendance with their trucks. Some Regina radio stations, like Big Dog 92.7, also came to the event. Dino Bouncers and face painting kept the children entertained. Broncos Pub & Grill served up burgers, hot dogs and pulled pork sandwiches for hungry patrons.

It is now the Town of Balgonie’s responsibility to maintain the park and its equipment.

“It’s made up of mostly free-standing equipment,” Bliss said. “There are a few pieces of outdoor fitness equipment, which is meant for everybody but it’s mostly meant for the adults and older teens.”

There is also a merry-go-round, sand diggers and swing sets.

“There’s something for everybody,” she said. “There are wheelchair accessible toys.”

Bliss said the equipment cost about $72,000. The sand, cement and boards were about $125,000. This money was fundraised and sponsored by many groups, including: Regina Bypass, Community Initiatives Fund, the RM of Edenwold, the Town of Balgonie, Co-op, Access, BLS, TacoTime, South Country Equipment, Wood Country, Fries Tallman Lumber, Ruggeri and Windsor Plywood.

The project was completed in two and a half years.

“The Town helped us do the excavating and putting in some of the equipment,” Bliss said. “We’ve greatly appreciated the support from the Town. They’ve supported us from the beginning and we’re happy with it.”

Bliss and her team wanted this park in place because there were not many places for children to play in Balgonie.

“There wasn’t much here,” she said. “There was the elementary school and a few smaller parks, but there was nothing really on Main Street … Balgonie has become a young community again and there wasn’t much here for them. That’s why the two of us decided to step up and make it happen.”

“We’ve seen tons of people utilize it since it’s been up and that’s all we ask for – that the kids and the people of the community and surrounding communities enjoy what we’ve done,” said Bliss.

Mayor Frank Thauberger of Balgonie was present during the event.

“Through the hard-work and efforts of the Balgonie Youth Committee, this excellent addition to our town has been and will provide many hours of enjoyment to young and old alike,” he said. “Our Balgonie Youth Committee worked tirelessly from the start of their project, with meeting with council to discuss their playground concept to the awesome end results of what you see here today. For that, we would like to thank the group, along with the volunteers.”