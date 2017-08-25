Three Broncos athletes selected for national tournament

By Carla Ellert – Submission

Three athletes from the White Butte Minor Ball Bronco Baseball organization will be competing at the highest level of their young baseball careers when they represent Saskatchewan at a national tournament.

Alex Ellert of White City and Tate Olson of Pilot Butte were recently selected to the Baseball Sask 13U Selects team that will represent Saskatchewan at the 13U Baseball Canada Championship in Repentigny, Quebec from August 24 to 28.

Balcarres’ Josh Cleggett was also recently selected to the Baseball Sask 15U Selects team that will be representing Saskatchewan at the 15U Baseball Canada Championship in Summerside, P.E.I. from August 24 to 28.

The tryout process was similar for both age groups, which featured two rounds of Baseball Sask evaluation camps. Anyone who was interested in trying out for the Selects team registered for round one and after that, Baseball Sask narrowed it down to the top 25 players in the province, which were selected to compete in round two. After round two the team that would represent Baseball Sask at nationals was selected.

Being selected to represent Saskatchewan is a huge accomplishment for these three Bronco athletes, as well as a testament to their hard work and dedication to the sport. They will have the incredible opportunity to compete against other top talent in the country.

Bronco Baseball wishes Ellert, Olson and Cleggett the best of luck. We know they’ll make our organization and our province proud!