Cratex purchases Balgonie Pallet & Crate

An Alberta-based company has purchased Balgonie Pallet & Crate Ltd. to expand their business.

Dwayne Hihn, president of Cratex Industries Ltd., said it is a “nice addition” to their existing company.

“It gives us a footprint in Saskatchewan, which is very important to us strategically,” he said. “We’ve made consistent investments in Saskatchewan over the last three to five years rounding out our entire supply chain.”

Cratex is Western Canada’s largest packaging and crating company. They made the announcement Feb. 13. Balgonie Pallet & Crate Ltd. is located at 9 Great Plains Industrial Drive in Emerald Park.

Balgonie designs and builds pallets and crates primarily for the agricultural and food manufacturing industries. This purchase will enable Cratex to expand its existing business in those sectors and extend its reach in Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and eventually into the United States.

“We are excited to achieve another milestone in our company’s long history,” said Hihn. “Balgonie is known for its excellent craftsmanship and exemplary customer service and Cratex shares these values and practices. By combining our skills and capabilities we have created an impressive portfolio of packaging and crating services that is second to none in the region. We welcome Balgonie’s customers and employees and look forward to an exciting future serving the agricultural and food manufacturing sectors in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and beyond.”

Pat Leibel, former owner of Balgonie, will stay on as the company’s general manager for the Saskatchewan office. This purchase, Hihn said, will not change much for Balgonie’s location.

“We do want to bring added value into the sales and marketing side of things, adding value to our existing clients in other divisions within Saskatchewan, potentially into the United States where we have operations in the North Dakota area and into Manitoba,” he said. “We’re looking to expand their growth market potential. Where they may be fairly localized today, we would like to look at potentially expanding their markets and market share within Saskatchewan, Manitoba, wherever their tentacles can reach.”

“By adding Balgonie Pallet & Crate to our team and group of companies, it makes them a valuable company to the existing portfolio of customers,” Hihn said. “We can have a much more integrated product with customers. We can share services. We can share value, marketing and sales expertise across the different companies, which will just continue to help us grow in all aspects of our business in Saskatchewan and beyond.”